Calibre again announced good drill results from the 2024 exploration program at the Valentine gold mine complex in Canada, Fortuna Silver Mines will issue US$150 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2029 and Collective Mining again reports new high-grade assay results from outcrop sampling at the surface of the Box target area, expanding it. Company overview: Collective Mining - https://www.collectivemining.com ISIN: CA19425C1005 , WKN: A3C88F , FRA: GG1.F , TSXV: CNL.V Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. - https://fortunasilver.com ISIN: CA3499151080 , WKN: A0ETVA , FRA: F4S.F , TSX: FVI.TO Calibre Mining Corp. - https://www.calibremining.com/ ISIN: CA13000C2058 , WKN: A2N8JP , FRA: WCLA.F , TSX: CXB.TO