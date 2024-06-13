Galiano Gold Inc.: Galiano Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) announced today that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 13, 2024, were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:
Set the Number of Directors at Seven
The resolution to fix the number of directors at seven was approved.
Votes for
% Votes for
Votes Against
% Votes Against
186,204,478
99.31
1,290,646
0.69
Election of Directors
The seven nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 3, 2024, were elected as directors of the Company.
Director Name
Votes for
% Votes for
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Matt Badylak
172,503,173
99.86
233,309
0.14
Paul N. Wright
172,510,731
99.87
225,751
0.13
Judith Mosely
172,476,702
99.85
259,780
0.15
Dawn Moss
172,437,215
99.83
299,267
0.17
Greg Martin
172,497,171
99.86
239,311
0.14
Moira Smith
172,452,359
99.84
284,123
0.16
Navin Dyal
172,429,810
99.82
306,672
0.18
Appointment of Auditors - EY LLP
EY LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration paid to EY LLP.
Votes for
% Votes for
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
186,196,202
99.31
1,298,922
0.69
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved.
Votes for
% Votes for
Votes Against
% Votes Against
172,120,771
99.64
615,705
0.36
A report on all matters voted on at the Meeting has been filed on www.sedarplus.ca.
About Galiano Gold Inc.
Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company owns the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.
SOURCE Galiano Gold Inc.