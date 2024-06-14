Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2024) - Speech and More is thrilled to announce the launch of its new speech therapy business, dedicated to providing high-quality speech and language services to individuals of all ages across Australia. With the launch of their new website, https://speechandmore.com.au/, Speech and More aims to make speech therapy accessible to everyone, offering both home visits and telehealth services.

Comprehensive Speech Therapy for All Ages

Speech and More specialises in a wide range of speech therapy services tailored for both children and adults. Their expert team of speech therapists focuses on helping clients improve their speech and language skills and address swallowing difficulties. By providing personalized therapy plans, Speech and More ensures each client receives the attention and care they need to achieve their communication goals.

Convenient and Accessible Services

Understanding the diverse needs of their clients, Speech and More offers flexible therapy options to fit into busy schedules and various lifestyles. Their home visit service allows clients to receive therapy in the comfort of their own homes, while the telehealth service ensures that clients from all corners of Australia can access expert speech therapy without geographical limitations.

About Speech and More

Speech and More is committed to improving the lives of individuals through effective speech therapy services. Their team of experienced speech therapists uses evidence-based practices to deliver the best possible outcomes for their clients. With a focus on both speech and language development as well as swallowing therapy, Speech and More is dedicated to helping clients communicate more effectively and live fuller, more independent lives.

Visit the New Website

The new speech and more website, provides detailed information about the services offered, the team of therapists, and how to get started with Speech and More. Areas with home visits in NSW include Speech Therapy Bondi, Coogee, Bronte, Maroubra, Clients can easily book appointments online and find resources to support their therapy journey.

For more information about Speech and More and their services, please visit https://speechandmore.com.au/. Key services include speech therapy, meal time management, and swallowing assessments with these focus speech specialist areas.

About the company:

Speech and More is an Australian speech therapy business offering comprehensive speech and language services for children and adults. With a focus on personalised therapy, Speech and More provides home visits and telehealth services to make speech therapy accessible to all.

