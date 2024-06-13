Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Rekordumsatz in Millionenhöhe – diese Aktie steht vor einer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J059 | ISIN: MHY2065G1219 | Ticker-Symbol: D8EN
Tradegate
14.06.24
09:11 Uhr
10,350 Euro
-0,230
-2,17 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DHT HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DHT HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,44510,65012:14
10,41010,61511:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.06.2024 22:18 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DHT Holdings, Inc. announces the results of the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, June 13, 2024 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) ("DHT") announces the results of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") held on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Shareholders holding an aggregate of 111,155,645 common shares of DHT were present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting, representing approximately 68.90% of the issued and outstanding common shares of DHT as of the close of business on April 23, 2024, the record date for the Annual Meeting.

At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders voted (1) to elect Erik Andreas Lind and Sophie Rossini to DHT's Board of Directors, as Class III directors, for a term of three years and (2) to ratify the selection of Ernst & Young AS as DHT's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

The detailed results of the Annual Meeting were as follows:

1.Election of Directors


The shareholders of DHT voted to elect Erik Andreas Lind and Sophie Rossini to DHT's Board of Directors, as Class III directors, for a term of three years.

The votes for each nominee were cast as follows:

DirectorFor% of votes forWithheld% of votes withheld
Erik Andreas Lind81,405,38473.24%29,750,26126.76%
Sophie Rossini110,615,18099.51%540,4650.49%

2.Ratification of Selection of Registered Public Accounting Firm


The shareholders of DHT voted to ratify the selection of Ernst & Young AS as DHT's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The votes were cast with 110,933,098 votes for, equal to 99.80% of the total shares voted, 192,957 votes against and 29,589 votes abstain.

About DHT Holdings, Inc.
DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Norway, Singapore, and India. You may recognize us by our renowned business approach as an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service; our quality ships; our prudent capital structure that promotes staying power through the business cycles; our combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet; our counter cyclical philosophy with respect to investments, employment of our fleet, and capital allocation; and our transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance. For further information please visit: www.dhtankers.com.

Contact:
Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO
Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935
E-mail: lch@dhtankers.com


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.