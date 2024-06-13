Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Rekordumsatz in Millionenhöhe – diese Aktie steht vor einer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913612 | ISIN: CA2499061083 | Ticker-Symbol: DC2
Tradegate
13.06.24
21:26 Uhr
88,10 Euro
-0,30
-0,34 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,9589,4012:13
87,9589,4012:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.06.2024 23:06 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.: Descartes Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (the "Corporation") announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, June 13, 2024 (the "Meeting").

Meeting Results

The following matters, as set out in more detail in its Management Information Circular dated May 1, 2024, were considered and voted on by shareholders at the Meeting:

General
The total number of common shares of the Corporation represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 75,081,077 which represented 87.93% of the 85,390,142 common shares of the Corporation that were outstanding as of the record date for the Meeting, being April 26, 2024.

Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following 10 nominees proposed by management of the Corporation was elected as a director of the Corporation:

Director NomineeNumber of
Votes FOR		Percentage of
Votes FOR		Number of
Votes AGAINST		Percentage of
Votes AGAINST
Deepak Chopra73,676,16599.20%596,8670.80%
Deborah Close73,226,51898.59%1,046,5141.41%
Eric Demirian71,128,91795.77%3,144,1144.23%
Sandra Hanington73,394,71798.82%878,3151.18%
Kelley Irwin73,970,47899.59%302,5530.41%
Dennis Maple73,878,33499.47%394,6980.53%
Chris Muntwyler73,393,03098.82%880,0021.18%
Jane O'Hagan 72,818,74698.04%1,454,2861.96%
Edward Ryan73,683,79599.21%589,2370.79%
John Walker72,402,93397.48%1,870,0992.52%

Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants and Licensed Public Accountants, were appointed as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed.

Number of Votes
FOR		Percentage of Votes
FOR		Number of Votes
WITHHELD		Percentage of Votes
WITHHELD
74,936,60199.81%144,4580.19%

Amendment to Performance and Restricted Share Unit Plan

On a vote by ballot, the resolution proposed by management of the Corporation to make certain amendments to the Corporation's Performance and Restricted Share Unit Plan was approved:

Number of Votes
FOR		Percentage of Votes
FOR		Number of Votes
AGAINST		Percentage of Votes
AGAINST
73,267,37998.65%1,005,6521.35%

Say-On-Pay

On a vote by ballot, the "Say-On-Pay" resolution proposed by management of the Corporation was approved.

Number of Votes
FOR		Percentage of Votes
FOR		Number of Votes
AGAINST		Percentage of Total Votes
AGAINST
72,489,75497.60%1,783,2782.40%

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Descartes Investor Contact:
Laurie McCauley (519) 746-2969
investor@descartes.com


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.