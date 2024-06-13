The Descartes Systems Group Inc.: Descartes Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (the "Corporation") announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, June 13, 2024 (the "Meeting").



Meeting Results

The following matters, as set out in more detail in its Management Information Circular dated May 1, 2024, were considered and voted on by shareholders at the Meeting:

General

The total number of common shares of the Corporation represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 75,081,077 which represented 87.93% of the 85,390,142 common shares of the Corporation that were outstanding as of the record date for the Meeting, being April 26, 2024.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 10 nominees proposed by management of the Corporation was elected as a director of the Corporation:

Director Nominee Number of

Votes FOR Percentage of

Votes FOR Number of

Votes AGAINST Percentage of

Votes AGAINST Deepak Chopra 73,676,165 99.20% 596,867 0.80% Deborah Close 73,226,518 98.59% 1,046,514 1.41% Eric Demirian 71,128,917 95.77% 3,144,114 4.23% Sandra Hanington 73,394,717 98.82% 878,315 1.18% Kelley Irwin 73,970,478 99.59% 302,553 0.41% Dennis Maple 73,878,334 99.47% 394,698 0.53% Chris Muntwyler 73,393,030 98.82% 880,002 1.18% Jane O'Hagan 72,818,746 98.04% 1,454,286 1.96% Edward Ryan 73,683,795 99.21% 589,237 0.79% John Walker 72,402,933 97.48% 1,870,099 2.52%

Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants and Licensed Public Accountants, were appointed as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed.

Number of Votes

FOR Percentage of Votes

FOR Number of Votes

WITHHELD Percentage of Votes

WITHHELD 74,936,601 99.81% 144,458 0.19%

Amendment to Performance and Restricted Share Unit Plan

On a vote by ballot, the resolution proposed by management of the Corporation to make certain amendments to the Corporation's Performance and Restricted Share Unit Plan was approved:

Number of Votes

FOR Percentage of Votes

FOR Number of Votes

AGAINST Percentage of Votes

AGAINST 73,267,379 98.65% 1,005,652 1.35%

Say-On-Pay

On a vote by ballot, the "Say-On-Pay" resolution proposed by management of the Corporation was approved.

Number of Votes

FOR Percentage of Votes

FOR Number of Votes

AGAINST Percentage of Total Votes

AGAINST 72,489,754 97.60% 1,783,278 2.40%

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .