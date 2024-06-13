AMMO, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) ("AMMO" or the "Company"), the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, today reported results for its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024, ended March 31, 2024.



Fiscal Year 2024 Overview• Net Revenues of $145.1 million, a 24.2% decrease.• Gross profit margin of approximately 29.4%.• Adjusted EBITDA of $15.4 million compared to $26.4 million.• Net loss of ($15.6) million, compared to net loss of ($4.6) million.• Diluted EPS of ($0.16), compared to ($0.07).• Adjusted EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.16.GunBroker.com "Marketplace" Metrics - Fiscal Year 2024• Marketplace revenue of approximately $53.9 million.• New user growth averaged 30,000 per month.• Average take rate increased to 5.9% compared to 5.6% in fiscal 2023.Fourth Quarter 2024 Overview• Net Revenues of $40.4 million, a 7.5% decrease• Gross profit margin of approximately 23.3%.• Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million compared to $3.8 million.• Net loss of ($5.3) million, compared to net loss of ($2.9) million.• Diluted EPS of ($0.05), compared to ($0.04).• Adjusted EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.02.GunBroker.com "Marketplace" Metrics - Fourth Quarter 2024• Marketplace revenue of approximately $13.6 million.• New user growth averaged 32,000 per month.• Average take rate increased to 6.0%

Jared Smith, AMMO's CEO, commented "Sales increased sequentially despite a slower market environment. We continued to make progress this quarter and ended the fiscal year with a strong pipeline of rifle ammunition and casing sales while accelerating our buildout of GunBroker's capabilities. This is most evident as we start to deliver on our ZRO Delta contract, while continuing the advancement in financing, cross selling, and carting of accessories that will take place with GunBroker in Fiscal 2025.

"AMMO is at a pivotal point as we finish the first quarter of our 2025 fiscal year. We believe we have changed the trajectory of the business in these past 12 months in a way that will lead to increased shareholder value. Our ongoing transition from low margin pistol ammo to high margin rifle cases will sustain a more stable and profitable business model going forward. In addition, GunBroker's multi seller, multi-item checkout process will enable us to capture a higher margin accessory business, while streamlining the checkout process. As we sit here in June, we believe we have never been more poised for success," Mr. Smith concluded.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

We experienced sequential revenue growth in our ammunition segment in the final quarter of our fiscal year in comparison to our third quarter while the margins of the GunBroker marketplace segment remain robust.

We ended the fourth quarter of our 2024 fiscal year with total revenues of approximately $40.4 million in comparison to $43.7 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenue was primarily related to a decrease in activity in our marketplace segment, which we believe decreased as a result of the current macroeconomic environment impacting our industry as well as others. Our casing sales, however, which afford us higher gross margins, increased to $0.9 million up from the prior year period. Revenues for our ammunition segment decreased $0.2 million from the prior year quarter but increased $4.8 million or 21.9% quarter-over-quarter as a result of increased ammunition sales in our fourth fiscal quarter.

Cost of goods sold was approximately $31.0 million for the quarter compared to $31.8 million in the comparable prior year quarter. The decrease in cost of goods sold was related to the decrease in sales volume.

Our gross margin for the quarter was $9.4 million or 23.3% compared to $11.9 million or 27.3% in the prior year period. The decrease in gross profit margin was related to the shift in sales mix.

The robust margins on GunBroker remained steady through our final quarter, but the margins in the ammunition segment did not meet expectations. We expect improvement as production capacities increase. Our inventory levels continued to decrease, generating $4.3 million in cash from operations for the quarter, bringing us to $32.6 million for the full fiscal year.

There was approximately $2.4 million of nonrecurring expenses in the quarter related to legal and professional fees, which we have included as an addback to adjusted EBITDA.

For the quarter, we recorded Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.2 million, compared to the prior year quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million.

We ended the quarter with a Net Loss of approximately $5.3 million compared with a Net Loss of approximately $2.9 million for the prior year period. This resulted in a loss per share of $0.05 for the quarter or Adjusted Net Income per Share of $0.01 in comparison to a loss per share of $0.04 in the prior year quarter or Adjusted Net Income per Share of $0.03. For our fiscal year, a loss per share of $0.16 or Adjusted Net Loss per Share of $0.09 in comparison to Net Income per share of $0.07 or Adjusted Net Income per Share of $0.16 in the prior year.

Looking forward, we are focused on increasing our plant capacity with the recent engagement of a global consulting firm, which should improve the product marginality.

For GunBroker, we launched our cart platform in March of 2024, and will be bringing other efforts online in Fiscal 2025. These efforts may include additional customer financing partnerships such as what we built with Gearfire Capital, which will allow retailers the option to offer flexible financing options to customers. We expect these enhancements will drive sales growth through better functionality and enhanced purchasing power of buyers.

As of now, we believe we are financially well positioned into Fiscal 2025 given our strong net working capital position. We reported $131.5 million in current assets including $55.6 million of cash and cash equivalents along with $30.9 million of current liabilities. Additionally, we generated $32.6 million in cash from operations for the period.

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, and specialty rounds for military use via government programs. For more information, please visit: www.ammo-inc.com .

About GunBroker.com

GunBroker.com is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker.com currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, GunBroker.com is an informative, secure, and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories, and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker.com promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. For more information, please visit: www.gunbroker.com .

AMMO, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,586,441 $ 39,134,027 Accounts receivable, net 28,221,321 29,346,380 Inventories 45,563,334 54,344,819 Prepaid expenses 2,154,170 5,126,667 Current portion of restricted cash - 500,000 Total Current Assets 131,525,266 128,451,893 Equipment, net 58,082,040 55,963,255 Other Assets: Deposits 349,278 7,028,947 Patents, net 4,539,290 5,032,754 Other intangible assets, net 111,049,067 123,726,810 Goodwill 90,870,094 90,870,094 Right of use assets - operating leases 2,000,093 1,261,634 Deferred income tax asset 1,487,088 - TOTAL ASSETS $ 399,902,216 $ 412,335,387 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,156,495 $ 18,079,397 Accrued liabilities 7,030,667 4,353,354 Current portion of operating lease liability 479,651 470,734 Note payable related party - 180,850 Current portion of construction note payable 273,459 260,429 Insurance premium note payable - 2,118,635 Total Current Liabilities 30,940,272 25,463,399 Long-term Liabilities: Contingent consideration payable 59,838 140,378 Construction note payable, net of unamortized issuance costs 10,735,241 10,922,443 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,609,836 903,490 Deferred income tax liability - 2,309,592 Total Liabilities 43,345,187 39,739,302 Shareholders' Equity: Series A cumulative perpetual preferred Stock 8.75%, ($25.00 per share, $0.001 par value) 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively 1,400 1,400 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized 120,531,507 and 118,562,806 shares issued and 119,181,067 and 118,294,478 outstanding at March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively 119,181 118,294 Additional paid-in capital 396,730,170 391,940,374 Accumulated deficit (37,620,566 ) (18,941,825 ) Treasury Stock (2,673,156 ) (522,158 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 356,557,029 372,596,085 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 399,902,216 $ 412,335,387



AMMO, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, For the Years Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Revenues Ammunition sales $ 22,445,216 $ 23,508,227 $ 69,390,801 $ 114,116,044 Marketplace revenue 13,570,124 16,662,831 53,942,076 63,149,673 Casing sales 4,405,807 3,512,664 21,721,695 14,174,084 40,421,147 43,683,722 145,054,572 191,439,801 Cost of Revenues 31,021,560 31,773,675 102,431,803 136,031,204 Gross Profit 9,399,587 11,910,047 42,622,769 55,408,597 Operating Expenses Selling and marketing 547,981 742,326 1,370,079 4,729,540 Corporate general and administrative 7,976,832 7,059,882 29,583,274 24,980,079 Employee salaries and related expenses 3,607,354 4,264,701 16,703,822 15,679,135 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,425,790 3,328,010 13,542,791 13,278,762 Total operating expenses 15,557,957 15,394,919 61,199,966 58,667,516 Loss from Operations (6,158,370 ) (3,484,872 ) (18,577,197 ) (3,258,919 ) Other Expenses Other income/(expense) (708,779 ) (3,012 ) (332,593 ) 25,181 Interest expense 163,088 (93,871 ) (446,473 ) (632,062 ) Total other expense (545,691 ) (96,883 ) (779,066 ) (606,881 ) Loss before Income Taxes (6,704,061 ) (3,581,755 ) (19,356,263 ) (3,865,800 ) Provision for Income Taxes (1,371,180 ) (639,189 ) (3,791,063 ) 730,238 Net Loss (5,332,881 ) (2,942,566 ) (15,565,200 ) (4,596,038 ) Preferred Stock Dividend (782,639 ) (765,625 ) (3,122,049 ) (3,105,034 ) Net Loss Attributable to Common Stock Shareholders $ (6,115,520 ) $ (3,708,191 ) $ (18,687,249 ) $ (7,701,072 ) Net Loss per share Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 118,775,757 117,874,162 118,249,486 117,177,885 Diluted 118,775,757 117,874,162 118,249,486 117,177,885



AMMO, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

For the Year Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net Loss $ (15,565,200 ) $ (4,596,038 ) Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 18,813,897 17,519,949 Debt discount amortization 83,253 83,253 Employee stock awards 4,082,108 5,807,779 Stock grants 203,000 179,094 Common stock purchase options 430,457 - Stock for services - - Contingent consideration payable fair value (80,540 ) (63,764 ) Allowance for credit losses 419,527 191,299 Loss on disposal of assets 259,540 - Reduction in right of use asset 476,252 629,140 Warrant issued for services - 213,819 Deferred income taxes (3,796,680 ) 730,238 Changes in Current Assets and Liabilities Accounts receivable 705,532 14,417,405 Due from related parties - 15,000 Inventories 8,781,485 4,671,333 Prepaid expenses 4,028,696 2,763,855 Deposits 6,679,669 4,306,375 Accounts payable 5,077,098 (8,694,813 ) Accrued liabilities 2,532,695 (1,970,078 ) Operating lease liability (499,448 ) (647,480 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 32,631,341 35,556,366 Cash flows from investing activities: Gemini acquisition - - Purchase of equipment (8,024,765 ) (12,541,325 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets 3,750 - Net cash used in investing activities (8,021,015 ) (12,541,325 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Payments on inventory facility, net - (825,675 ) Proceeds from factoring liability 37,252,869 71,348,761 Payments on factoring liability (37,252,869 ) (71,834,432 ) Payments on assumed debt from Gemini - - Payments on note payable - related party (180,850 ) (684,921 ) Payments on insurance premium note payment (3,174,834 ) (2,134,143 ) Proceeds from construction note payable - 1,000,000 Payments on construction note payable (257,425 ) (150,743 ) Payments on note payable - - Sale of preferred stock - - Common stock issued for exercised warrants 76,200 101,506 Common stock issuance costs - - Preferred stock dividends paid (2,968,923 ) (2,960,416 ) Common stock repurchase plan (2,152,080 ) (522,426 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,657,912 ) (6,662,489 ) Net increase in cash 15,952,414 16,352,552 Cash, beginning of period 39,134,027 23,281,475 Restricted cash, beginning of period 500,000 - Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 55,586,441 $ 39,634,027 Restricted cash, end of period $ - $ 500,000 Cash, end of period $ 55,586,441 $ 39,134,027

(Continued)

For the Year Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 667,063 $ 665,043 Income taxes $ - $ 1,302,811 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Operating lease liability $ 1,214,711 $ 901,076 Insurance premium note payment $ 1,056,199 $ 4,252,778 Dividends accumulated on preferred stock $ 144,618 $ 144,618 Construction note payable $ - $ 10,237,032 Acquisition stock issuances $ - $ - Warrant issued for services $ - $ -



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We analyze operational and financial data to evaluate our business, allocate our resources, and assess our performance. In addition to total net sales, net loss, and other results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the following information includes key operating metrics and non-GAAP financial measures we use to evaluate our business. We believe these measures are useful for period-to-period comparisons of the Company. We have included these non-GAAP financial measures in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q because they are key measures we use to evaluate our operational performance, produce future strategies for our operations, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of our resources. Accordingly, we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three Months Ended 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Net Loss $ (5,332,881 ) $ (2,942,566 ) Provision for income taxes (1,371,180 ) (639,189 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,766,681 4,568,977 Interest expense, net (163,088 ) 93,871 Employee stock awards 1,104,263 1,349,806 Stock grants 50,750 43,750 Common stock purchase options 50,412 - Warrants issued for services - 106,910 Other income, net 708,779 3,012 Contingent consideration fair value (20,242 ) (18,192 ) Other nonrecurring expenses(1) 2,372,888 1,248,865 Proxy contest fees(2) - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,166,382 $ 3,815,244



(1) Other nonrecurring expenses consist of professional and legal fees that are nonrecurring in nature.

(2) Includes proxy contest fees of $910,000 for Employee Stock Awards issued as a result of the Settlement Agreement as discussed in Note 17 of our consolidated financial statements.

For the Year Ended 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Net Loss $ (15,565,200 ) $ (4,596,038 ) Provision for income taxes (3,791,063 ) 730,238 Depreciation and amortization 18,813,897 17,519,949 Interest expense, net 446,473 632,062 Employee stock awards 4,082,108 5,807,779 Stock grants 203,000 179,094 Common stock purchase options 430,457 - Warrants issued for services - 213,819 Other income (expense), net 332,593 (25,181 ) Contingent consideration fair value (80,540 ) (63,764 ) Other nonrecurring expenses(1) 10,498,990 1,248,865 Proxy contest fees(2) - 4,724,385 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,370,715 $ 26,371,208



(1) Other nonrecurring expenses consist of professional and legal fees that are nonrecurring in nature.

(2) Includes proxy contest fees of $910,000 for Employee Stock Awards issued as a result of the Settlement Agreement as discussed in Note 17 of our consolidated financial statements.

For the Three Months Ended 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Fully Diluted EPS Net Loss $ (5,332,881 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (2,942,566 ) $ (0.03 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,766,681 0.04 4,568,997 0.04 Interest expense, net (163,088 ) - 93,871 - Employee stock awards 1,104,263 0.01 1,349,806 0.01 Stock grants 50,750 - 43,750 - Warrants issued for services - - 106,910 - Contingent consideration fair value (20,242 ) - (18,192 ) - Common stock purchase options 490,755 - - - Nonrecurring expenses 2,372,888 0.02 1,248,865 0.01 Tax effect (1,848,767 ) (0.01 ) (1,566,604 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 1,420,359 $ 0.01 $ 2,884,837 $ 0.02

For the Year Ended 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Fully Diluted EPS Net Loss $ (15,565,200 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (4,596,038 ) $ (0.04 ) Depreciation and amortization 18,813,897 0.16 17,519,949 0.15 Interest expense, net 446,473 - 632,062 0.01 Employee stock awards 4,082,108 0.03 5,807,779 0.05 Stock grants 203,000 - 179,094 - Warrants issued for services - - 213,819 - Contingent consideration fair value (80,540 ) - (63,764 ) - Common stock purchase options 430,457 - - - Nonrecurring expenses 10,498,990 0.09 5,973,250 0.05 Tax effect (7,886,230 ) (0.06 ) (6,393,194 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 10,942,955 $ 0.09 $ 19,272,957 $ 0.16