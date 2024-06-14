HYXiPOWER has released two new energy solutions at the SNEC PV+ Expo - a 232 kWh/261 kWh all-in-one liquid cooling ESS and a 320 kW smart string inverter. On June 13, 2024, HYXiPOWER released two new energy solutions at the SNEC PV+ Expo held in Shanghai, including a 232 kWh/261 kWh all-in-one liquid cooling ESS and a 320 kW smart string inverter. These products demonstrate HYXiPOWER's breakthroughs in safety, efficiency, and intelligent management. 320 kW smart string inverter The newly launched 320 kW smart string inverter reduces loss by 14% through innovative extended discontinuous pulsewidth ...

