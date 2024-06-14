Anzeige
Freitag, 14.06.2024
Rekordumsatz in Millionenhöhe – diese Aktie steht vor einer Neubewertung!
WKN: A2P2PY | ISIN: DK0061277894 | Ticker-Symbol: OA41
Stuttgart
14.06.24
08:08 Uhr
1.390,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
14.06.2024 11:58 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: EAC Invest A/S - name change to Det Østasiatiske Kompagni A/S

The change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 18 June 2024.



ISIN:          DK0061277894     
----------------------------------------------
Name:          EAC Invest      
----------------------------------------------
New name:        Østasiatiske Kompagni
----------------------------------------------
Short name:       EAC         
----------------------------------------------
New short name      OKEAC        
----------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 3305         
----------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
