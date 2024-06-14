Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: EAC Invest A/S - name change to Det Østasiatiske Kompagni A/S

The change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 18 June 2024. ISIN: DK0061277894 ---------------------------------------------- Name: EAC Invest ---------------------------------------------- New name: Østasiatiske Kompagni ---------------------------------------------- Short name: EAC ---------------------------------------------- New short name OKEAC ---------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3305 ---------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66