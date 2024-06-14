Formycon AG has achieved another milestone with the launch of the FYB206 Phase I clinical trial. This trial marks the beginning of clinical testing for Formycon's biosimilar to Merck & Co.'s Keytruda, a leading cancer drug. The "Dahlia" Phase I study will evaluate the pharmacokinetics, safety, and tolerability of FYB206 in patients with malignant melanoma, aiming to include 94 patients with initial results expected by mid2026. The more extensive "Lotus" Phase III study will compare FYB206's efficacy and safety with Keytruda in non-small cell lung cancer patients, involving 524 participants, with results anticipated in 2027. Market entry for FYB206 is projected for 2029 in the USA and 2030 in the EU, pending regulatory approval. mwb research's analysts confirm their PT of EUR 98.00 and reiterate to BUY. The full update can be downloaded under https://www.research-hub.de/companies/Formycon%20AG





KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken