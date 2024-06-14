Lynk & Co Unveils First All-Electric Sedan, the Z10, in Global Debut

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 12, Lynk & Co launched its highly anticipated new luxury flagship all-electric sedan, the Lynk & Co Z10, in Gothenburg, Sweden, marking a significant milestone as the brand's debut in the all-electric vehicle market.

Empowered by the company's technological prowess and unique brand heritage, the Z10 starts its journey with Lynk & Co's second-generation design language, embarking on a path to the future. Combining exceptional performance, safety, and smart features with cutting-edge technology, the Z10 offers a high-end, sporty, and trendy mobility experience.

The name "Z10" derives from "ZERO," representing Zeal, Enjoyment, Responsibility, and Originality, encapsulating Lynk & Co's vision. It embodies the four essential elements of driving pleasure, enjoyment, safety, and quality that the Z10 promises to deliver.

Inspired by the Lynk & Co "The Next Day" concept car, its design marries contemporary and timeless elements. It features a large body size (5028mm x 1966mm x 1468mm) with a 3005mm wheelbase, achieving a striking visual impact with a 1.34 golden ratio of width to height. The innovative Aerodramatic design concept, including an active shutter, shoulder line of flowing light, and active spoiler, ensures an impressive drag coefficient of 0.198 Cd.

The interior of the Z10 draws inspiration from a spaceship, creating a futuristic cabin. The cockpit features a sci-fi-inspired dashboard, a narrow 12.3:1 ultra-long screen, and an AR head-up display (AR-HUD) for enhanced driving information visibility.

The Z10 offers a maximum pure electric range of over 800 km and fast charging capabilities. A 15-minute charge can increase the range by 573 km. Its dual silicon carbide motors enable a 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 3.5 seconds.

Safety is paramount, with the Z10 meeting the most rigorous safety standards in China and Europe. It features a high-strength body structure and advanced battery protection systems. The Z10 has undergone extensive side pole crash tests, evaluating 30 points along the battery pack, enabling it to withstand impacts of up to 65 tons, significantly enhancing battery safety.

The Z10 is Lynk & Co's response to user expectations and an expansion of its product lineup. With a global perspective and open mindset, the brand aims to build a platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

Contact: lynkco.media@lynkco.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438704/LYNK.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lynk--co-unveils-first-all-electric-sedan-the-z10-in-global-debut-302172930.html