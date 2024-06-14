Infinix Mobility: Infinix GT 20 Pro Powers Up 2024 Honor of Kings Invitational Season 2 as Tournament's Official Gaming Phone

SHANGHAI, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, teams up with Honor of Kings (HoK), the world's dominant 5v5 mobile Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game. The cutting-edge Infinix GT 20 Pro will be the official gaming phone for the upcoming 2024 HoK Invitational Season 2 tournament.

"The Infinix GT 20 Pro is designed to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience for mobile esports enthusiasts," said Weiqi Nie, Head of Product at Infinix. "With its powerful hardware, immersive display, and seamless optimization with popular game titles, the Infinix GT 20 Pro is the perfect mobile choice for HoK players looking to gain a competitive edge." It further solidifies the Infinix GT 20 Pro as the smartphone of choice for competitive mobile gamers.

Top Mobile MOBA Teams from Around the World to Compete in HoK Invitational Season 2

The 2024 Honor of Kings Invitational Season 2 is an international tournament for the popular MOBA game Honor of Kings (HoK). It brings together the best teams from regions around the world, including Southeast Asia, Brazil, Turkey, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Latin America (LATAM), and Europe.

The 2024 Honor of Kings Invitational Season 2 will take place from June 29 to July 7, 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This event will also serve as the main qualifying tournament for the Invitational Mid Season (HoK x Esports World Cup) later in the year. HoK Invitational Season 2 has a prize pool of $300,000 USD, which will be awarded to the winning teams. In addition to the cash prize, the winners will earn a spot in the Honor of Kings Invitational Midseason 2024 event scheduled for August 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Infinix GT 20 Pro, the only Smartphone with Dedicated Gaming Display Chip in its Price Range

As the newly launched member of the Infinix GT series, the Infinix GT 20 Pro stands out in its price segment with dual chips that challenge flagship Snapdragon processors, offering esports-level performance and visually stunning experiences. As the first IRX certified smartphone launched by Infinix, players are assured to benefit from a distinctively more immersive gaming experience. Through collaboration with game developers, the Infinix GT 20 Pro achieves remarkable frame performance not only with HoK but also boasts high frame and picture performances of 120 frames and 90 frames, respectively, on popular titles such as PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and FreeFire.

For more details visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/ & Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , X .

About Infinix

Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. Our product lineup includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438820/Infinix_GT_20_Pro_Unleash_Your_Dominance_in_the_Honor_of_Kings_Invitational_Season_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316423/Infinix_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infinix-gt-20-pro-powers-up-2024-honor-of-kings-invitational-season-2-as-tournaments-official-gaming-phone-302172912.html