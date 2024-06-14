Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2024) - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) (OTCQX: SSVFF) (SSEV: SSVCL) (FSE: SEG1) reported updated Preliminary Economic Assessment results on its 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas project in Mexico. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise noted.

The flagship Cerro Las Minitas silver-lead-zinc property is located in mining friendly Durango State, Mexico. At more than 340 square kilometers in size, the project features a large land position within the prolific Faja de Plata of northern Mexico, one of the most significant silver producing regions in the world, with current reserves/resources and historic production in excess of 3 billion ounces of silver. The property is transacted by infrastructure including two federal highways, a railway line and transmission lines.





Lawrence Page, President, added: "Since acquisition of the property in 2010 and subsequent identification of the mineral resources, a very profitable and valuable mine has been modelled in the results of the PEA. Total acquisition, exploration and development costs are approximately US$28 million and significantly, the property is not burdened with royalties, presenting potential financing opportunities for additional drilling and development work on the property. This presentation of the results of the PEA marks a significant milestone in the development of the property and the best is yet to come."

The company's property portfolio also includes the Oro porphyry copper-gold project and the Hermanas gold-silver vein project where permitting applications for the conduct of a drill program is underway, both located in southern New Mexico, USA.

The shares are trading at $0.25. For more information on the company, please visit the company's website www.SouthernSilverExploration.com, call 604-641-2759 or email corpdev@MNXltd.com.

