Enpal and Entrix aim to build Europe's largest virtual power plant (VPP) via their new Flexa joint venture. They plan to integrate PV systems and other decentralized energy producers and consumers into a multi-gigawatt network with an AI-powered electricity trading platform. From pv magazine Germany Enpal and Entrix have teamed up to build Europe's largest VPP. Enpal holds the majority stake in their Flexa joint venture, which plans to provide several gigawatts of power in the years ahead. The companies did not disclose specific details on the timeline, scope of operations, or number of interconnected ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...