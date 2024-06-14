Cliantech Solutions says it will install a 1. 2 GW,Cliantech to supply 1. 2 GW automated production line for Alpex Solar fully automated solar panel production line for Alpex Solar's new factory in India. From pv magazine India Cliantech Solutions will install a 1. 2 GW fully automated solar panel manufacturing line for Alpex Solar's new facility in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Cliantech Solutions has partnered with solar production equipment companies such as Gaorun, ensuring its customers access to the latest technology at low cost. The suppliers in the Alpex Solar project are Gaorun, Visual, Asicpy, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...