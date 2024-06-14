Invivyd Announces Antiviral Activity of VYD222 (pemivibart) Against SARS-CoV-2 KP.1.1 FLiRT & KP.3 Variants

Pseudovirus in vitro neutralization data show continued neutralizing activity of VYD222 (pemivibart) against the KP.1.1 FLiRT and KP.3 SARS-CoV-2 variants, virus selections representative of current dominant strains and the most recent FLiRT-containing viruses

Invivyd's new data is broadly concordant with preliminary pseudovirus data showing neutralizing activity of VYD222 against KP.2 FLiRT and KP.3 variants recently publicized by an independent academic lab

Invivyd's next anticipated SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody (mAb) candidate, VYD2311, also shows continued in vitro neutralization activity in pseudovirus assays against these predominant strains to date



WALTHAM, Mass., June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, today announced that VYD222 (pemivibart), a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb), shows continued in vitro neutralization activity in pseudovirus assays designed to represent the predominant emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2, including the KP.1.1 FLiRT and KP.3 variants. FLiRT variants account for over half of circulating SARS-CoV-2 variant sequences for the two-week period ending June 8, 2024, with KP.3 prevalence increasing and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicting it will become the most dominant SARS-CoV-2 lineage nationally in the near term. Of note, VYD222 has previously demonstrated antiviral in vitro neutralization activity against ancestral XBB lineage viruses that also encoded mutations described in the FLip and FLiRT nomenclature.

"The VYD222 epitope has remained stable with a calculated 99.8% of sequences submitted to Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) in 2024 demonstrating strict conservation at positions within five angstroms of the VYD222 binding interface," said Dr. Robert Allen, Chief Scientific Officer of Invivyd. "Of note, there have been no observed changes to residues within this defined VYD222:RBD binding interface for the spike proteins encoded by the KP.1.1 FLiRT and KP.3 variants. We remain pleased with the continued demonstrated in vitro neutralization activity of VYD222 and VYD2311 and will continue monitoring and assessing going forward."

Invivyd continually monitors the SARS-CoV-2 variant landscape using VivydTools, its in-house proprietary software that tracks virus variation across SARS-CoV-2, towards enabling early detection and characterization of neutralization activity of emergent variants, including FLiRT variants.

About VYD222

VYD222 is a half-life extended monoclonal antibody (mAb) candidate being investigated for the pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of COVID-19 and the treatment of mild to moderate symptomatic COVID-19 in certain immunocompromised adults and adolescents. VYD222 has demonstrated in vitro neutralizing activity in pseudotyped virus-like particle and authentic virus neutralization assays against various pre-Omicron and Omicron variants, including JN.1. VYD222 was engineered from adintrevimab, Invivyd's investigational mAb that has a robust safety data package and provided evidence of clinical efficacy in global Phase 2/3 clinical trials for both the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. VYD222 has not been approved by the U.S. FDA or any other regulatory authority.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. The company's proprietary INVYMAB platform approach combines state-of-the-art viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. INVYMAB is designed to facilitate the rapid, serial generation of new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to keep pace with evolving viral threats. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for its first mAb in a planned series of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

