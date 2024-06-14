BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 14

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification that Katrina Hart, Chair of the Board and a non-executive director of the Company, will succeed the current Chairman of JP Morgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income plc as Chair of the Board, Nomination Committee and Management Engagement Committee with effect from the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 November 2024.

