SNCF Energie, a unit of French railway group SNCF, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Neoen for 172 GWh of annual solar power. The deal supports financing for a new 139 MWp solar park set to start operations in 2028, alongside 150 hectares of land for sheep farming. From pv magazine France The good news keeps coming for Neoen. The solar and storage project developer, valued at €6. 1 billion ($6. 56 billion) after Brookfield's recent friendly takeover bid, has secured a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with SNCF Energie, a subsidiary of SNCF Voyageurs, for 172 GWh of renewable ...

