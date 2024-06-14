UN OFFICIALS VISIT HUMAN APPEAL PROJECT FOR 1500 FAMIILIES IN NORTHWEST SYRIA

MANCHESTER, England, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Appeal, a leading global humanitarian charity, revealed that a delegation of UN officials visited one of its key projects in northwest Syria offering shelter and relief to thousands of internally displaced families.

UN Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator David Carden, OCHA Head of Office Ian Ridley and OCHA Deputy Head of Office Tahir Ibrahim toured Human Appeal's Al Yasemeen Town shelter project for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), guided by Dr. Ubeyd Sakin, Human Appeal's Country Director for Turkey & Syria.

So far 1,500 temporary dignified shelters have been constructed in Al Yasameen IDP site for Syrian families displaced by conflict. The project also recently installed a water well and a water tank in each shelter to support the families that will move in. The light-briquette dignified shelters are specifically designed for families and offer much better protection than typical tent shelters, especially during harsh winter and summer weather conditions.

The Al Yasameen IDP site project follows the success of Human Appeal's previous long-lasting accommodation project for IDPs in northwest Syria, Al Zohoor village - where 5,000 people have been provided shelter with healthcare first aid, paediatrics, gynaecology, lab work, dental care, and a pharmacy included within the project.



"The visit by the UN officials greatly encouraged the Human Appeal team on the ground in their large-scale humanitarian work. We appreciate the time given to learn more about these Human Appeal projects, and the opportunity to present the efficiency we have reached in our Integrated Shelter Program (ISP) throughout the years," commented Dr. Ubeyd Sakin, Human Appeal's Country Director for Turkey & Syria.

About Human Appeal: Human Appeal (registered charity 1154288) is a fully independent global development and relief NGO based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 and runs targeted poverty relief programmes in collaboration with global organisations like the United Nations. Its mission is to save and transform lives through emergency response and sustainable development programmes, across over 25 countries worldwide.

