The "European Power Energy Outlook and Growth Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This outlook provides insights into the dynamics at play in Europe's power energy industry. It identifies key investment opportunities and the potential barriers to future growth. Power generation and transmission are at the core of the deliverable, but gas supply and hydrogen have also been featured.
The Russo-Ukrainian war has dealt a massive energy shock to Europe, galvanizing policymakers into action. 2023 saw a raft of legislation being finalized, leading to the creation of a legal framework to drive investment in clean technologies. The implementation of these policies will be critical to their effectiveness.
Many of the easy decisions have already been taken, and Europe now has to find the right balance between the environment and the economy. Governments in the region need to ensure the transition to green energy without affecting economic performance. The threat for Europe is that pushing cleantech legislation too aggressively will make it challenging for many industries, already under pressure from global competition, to operate successfully.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Digitizing Power Assets
- Repowering Renewable Energy Assets
- Decommissioning Power Plants
Key Market Dynamics
- Concrete Actions by the EU on Energy Policy
- Remarkable Growth for Solar PV
- PPAs Providing Stability for Corporate Renewable Investors
- Improving Market Dynamics for Offshore Wind
- Powerful Growth in the Energy Storage Sector
- Strong Investments in Grid Modernization
- Extensions and New Builds for the Nuclear Industry
- Gas Crisis Ends as Demand Falls and US LNG Supply Increases
- Regulatory Progress for Hydrogen
- Efforts to Re-industrialize Cleantech in Europe
- Accelerated Growth as Electrification Gains Momentum
- EU Advances Further on Emission Regulations
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Top Predictions for 2024
- Top 5 Countries
- State of Play for Clean Power 2023
- State of Play for Clean Power 2035
Transformation in the European Power Energy Sector
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Power Energy Industry
Ecosystem
- Research Scope
- What is Included in the Power Energy Outlook Report?
Growth Generator
- European Power Energy Sector Investment Forecast
- Power Generation Capacity Forecast
- Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
- Annual Power Generation Investment by Country
Growth Generator: Power Generation Investment Top 5 Countries
- France Power Generation Investment Forecast
- France Power Generation Sector Analysis
- France Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
- Germany Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Germany Power Energy Sector Analysis
- Germany Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
- Italy Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Italy Power Energy Sector Analysis
- Italy Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
- Spain Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Spain Power Energy Sector Analysis
- Spain Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
- United Kingdom Power Generation Investment Forecast
- United Kingdom Power Energy Sector Analysis
- United Kingdom Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
