Freitag, 14.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Rekordumsatz in Millionenhöhe – diese Aktie steht vor einer Neubewertung!
WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Stuttgart
14.06.24
14:27 Uhr
0,041 Euro
+0,011
+35,08 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0450,06114:51
0,0350,05507.06.
Dow Jones News
14.06.2024 14:31 Uhr
Superdry plc: Result of General Meeting

DJ Superdry plc: Result of General Meeting 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: Result of General Meeting 
14-Jun-2024 / 13:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE UK VERSION OF THE MARKET ABUSE 
REGULATION (EU 596/2014), WHICH IS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. 
 
Unless otherwise stated, defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular 
published by the Company on 21 May 2024. 
 
14 June 2024 
 
Superdry Plc 
 ("Superdry" or the "Company") 
 
 
Result of General Meeting 
 
Superdry announces the result of the General Meeting held on 14 June 2024. 
 
The full text of the Resolutions voted upon are set out in the Circular and Notice of General Meeting that was 
circulated to shareholders on 21 May 2024 and can be found at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
All of the Resolutions put to the meeting were approved. The Independent Directors (having due regard to their 
statutory and fiduciary duties as Directors) have decided to implement the Placing. 
 
In making their determination, the Independent Directors took into account a number of factors, including the Company's 
liquidity requirements, the interests of its creditors, participation in the Open Offer (and the resultant dilution for 
non-participating shareholders) and the level of support for the relevant Resolutions. 
 
Critically, the Independent Directors consider that the GBP10m gross proceeds from the Placing provides greater comfort 
that the Company will have sufficient liquidity headroom to implement its turnaround plan, particularly taking into 
account the ongoing challenging economic environment, compared to the c.GBP6.9m gross proceeds from the Open Offer. The 
participation in the Open Offer, excluding Julian Dunkerton, was such that the difference in dilution for shareholders 
as a whole between the Placing and the Open Offer was marginal (with applications received for the New Open Offer 
Shares, excluding Julian Dunkerton, being c.34%). 
 
Implementation of the Placing remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the Conditions (including that the 
Restructuring Plan is sanctioned by the Court). Further details of the expected timetable, including the anticipated 
date of the cancellation of listing of the Existing Ordinary Shares on the premium listing segment of the Official 
List, are set out below. 
 
Commenting on the result of the General Meeting, Peter Sj?lander, Superdry Chairman, said: 
 
"I am pleased that our shareholders have supported the proposed Equity Raise and would like to thank those Shareholders 
who voted in favour of the proposals before them today. This is a crucial step towards delivering the restructuring of 
the business and ensuring that Superdry is in the best possible shape to complete its recovery and return to growth." 
 
The Resolutions put to the General Meeting on a poll and the results are detailed below. 
 
 
                               For        Against     Total Votes Votes 
                                                 Cast    Withheld 
Resolution                   Special /   No. of   %   No. of  %   No. of   No. of 
                        Ordinary   Votes       Votes      Votes    Votes 
Open Offer Resolutions 
 
1. To give directors authority to allot shares                          41,759,127 55,369 
in the Open Offer                Ordinary   38,803,653 92.92% 2,955,474 7.08% 
 
 
2. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights   Special    37,606,230 90.24% 4,066,654 9.76% 41,672,884 141,612 
3. To approve a Rule 9 Waiver          Ordinary   11,427,069 73.63% 4,093,267 26.37% 15,520,336 26,294,160 
4. To sub-divide and redesignate Existing 
Ordinary Shares                 Ordinary         92.66% 2,986,337 7.34% 40,703,722 98,369 
                               37,717,385 
5. To approve articles changes if the Open   Special    37,732,480 92.70% 2,969,771 7.30% 40,702,251 99,840 
Offer is implemented 
Placing Resolutions 
6. To give directors authority to allot shares Ordinary   35,044,482 86.11% 5,653,513 13.89% 40,697,995 104,096 
in the Placing 
7. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights   Special    35,088,292 84.02% 6,672,446 15.98% 41,760,738 53,758 
8. To approve the Rule 9 Waiver         Ordinary   9,055,387 58.25% 6,490,383 41.75% 15,545,770 26,268,726 
9. To approve a related party transaction    Ordinary   9,070,425 58.41% 6,458,766 41.59% 15,529,191 26,285,305 
Placing Articles Changes Resolution 
10. To approve articles changes if the Placing Special    35,277,252 86.73% 5,399,043 13.27% 40,676,295 125,796 
is implemented 
Delisting Resolution 
11. To approve the delisting          Special    37,478,612 89.91% 4,205,235 10.09% 41,683,847 130,649

The total number of shares on the register at 6:00 p.m. on 12 June 2024, being those eligible to be voted on at the General Meeting, was 99,178,336.

A 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

The voting result will shortly be available on the Superdry plc website at https://corporate.superdry.com/investors/ shareholder-information/shareholder-meetings/

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the Resolutions approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Expected Timetable 

2024 
Restructuring Plan sanction hearing                                 17 and 18 June 
Effective Date of Restructuring Plan                                18 June 
Last day of dealings in Existing Ordinary Shares on the Main Market                 12 July 
Cancellation of listing of the Existing Ordinary Shares on the premium listing segment of the    8.00 a.m. on 15 
Official List                                            July 
Expected date of completion of the Placing                             15 July 
Unconditional allotment of New Placing Shares                            15 July

Enquiries 

Superdry 
Peter Sj?lander, Chairman                        +44 (0) 1242 586747 
 
Peel Hunt LLP (Sponsor and Financial Adviser to Superdry) 
George Sellar 
                                    +44 (0) 207 418 8900 
Michael Nicholson 
 
Andrew Clark 
 
Brunswick Group LLP (Financial PR to Superdry) 
                                    +44 (0) 207 404 5959 
Tim Danaher 
 
N. M. Rothschild & Sons Limited (Financial Adviser to Julian Dunkerton) 
John Byrne                               +44 (0) 121 600 5252 
Charles Fenwick

The person responsible for releasing this announcement is Jennifer Richardson, General Counsel & Company Secretary.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  328151 
EQS News ID:  1925765 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1925765&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2024 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
