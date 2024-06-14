Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) has published results for the year ended 31 March 2024 (FY24). As previously indicated in the Q424 update, set against a challenging market environment, FY24 performance was strong. Underpinned by leasing progress and rental growth, EPRA EPS increased 3.6% to 5.8p, fully covering the targeted recurring DPS of 5.5p and the 0.3p special dividend. The FY25 annual DPS target is 6.0p (+9%), underpinned by the robust occupier market and CREI's increasing confidence in unlocking the significant value embedded in its portfolio.

