

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Insurance company Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported Friday that its net income for the month of May was $235.7 million or $0.40 per share.



Total revenues were $6.33 billion for the month. Net premiums written were $5.98 billion and net premiums earned were $5.86 billion.



For the year-to-date period, net income was $2.99 million or $5.06 per share.



Total revenues were $29.22 billion. Net premiums written were $31.12 billion and net premiums earned were $27.58 billion.



The company plans to release June results on July 16.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken