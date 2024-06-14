Anzeige
Freitag, 14.06.2024
Rekordumsatz in Millionenhöhe – diese Aktie steht vor einer Neubewertung!
WKN: A2H9ZR | ISIN: SE0010520106 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SG
München
14.06.24
08:05 Uhr
1,288 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
14.06.2024 15:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Enad Global 7 AB (publ)

At the request of Enad Global 7 AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. As from June 17, 2024, the
shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Last day of trading is today on June 14, 2024.

Short name:   EG7     
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0010520106
----------------------------
Order book ID: 168020   
----------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
