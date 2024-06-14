LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT Market worth $32.7 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT Market is expected to reach USD 32.7 billion by 2029 from USD 8.0 billion in 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.4 % during 2024-2029, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Download PDF Brochure @

The LoRaWAN ecosystem influences development of tools, software libraries, and cloud-based platforms that streamline the creation, deployment, and management of IoT solutions. Continuously evolving, this ecosystem boasts a burgeoning array of vendors providing LoRa-compliant devices, gateways, and network management solutions. This vibrant competition within the ecosystem propels innovation while driving down costs for end-users. Moreover, the development of interoperable solutions fosters seamless integration and deployment of LoRaWAN networks, simplifying the implementation process for businesses and organizations. As the ecosystem continues to expand and mature, it empowers developers, system integrators, and IoT enthusiasts to unleash their creativity, accelerate time-to-market, and unlock the full potential of LoRaWAN technology in diverse applications and industries.

Based on network deployment, the public network segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

The robust security features integrated into public LoRaWAN networks play a significant role in driving the growth and adoption of LoRaWAN technology in the market. End-to-end encryption ensures that data transmitted between devices and gateways is protected from unauthorized access or interception, safeguarding sensitive information such as sensor readings, location data, and command messages. Message integrity checks verify the integrity of data packets, detecting any tampering or alteration during transmission and ensuring data authenticity and reliability. Additionally, mutual authentication mechanisms establish trust between devices and gateways, verifying the identity of both parties before allowing communication to occur. These security measures provide organizations and end-users with confidence in the integrity and confidentiality of their data, mitigating concerns related to data privacy, cybersecurity threats, and regulatory compliance. As a result, implementing robust security features in public LoRaWAN networks enhances trust and credibility in the technology, driving increased adoption and market growth as organizations seek reliable and secure connectivity solutions for their IoT deployments.

By offering, the services segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

IoT service providers are pivotal in driving adoption by developing vertical-specific solutions finely tuned to the distinct needs of industries like agriculture, healthcare, logistics, and smart cities. In agriculture, for instance, IoT services offer solutions for precision farming, crop monitoring, and livestock management, enabling farmers to optimize irrigation, monitor soil health, and enhance yields. Similarly, IoT services facilitate remote patient monitoring, asset tracking, and inventory management in healthcare, improving patient care, reducing costs, and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards such as HIPAA. In logistics, IoT services provide real-time tracking of shipments, fleet management, and predictive maintenance, enhancing supply chain visibility, efficiency, and reliability. For smart cities, IoT services offer solutions for traffic management, waste management, energy optimization, and public safety, transforming urban infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for residents. By addressing industry-specific challenges, compliance requirements, and use cases, vertical-specific IoT solutions deliver tangible business value, driving adoption and fueling the growth of the IoT services market across diverse sectors.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

In the Asia Pacific region, where agriculture serves as a cornerstone of many economies, adopting IoT technologies, particularly LoRa and LoRaWAN, is revolutionizing traditional farming practices. LoRaWAN's long-range connectivity and low-power consumption make it well-suited for deployment in rural agricultural settings, where access to reliable connectivity may be limited. Through LoRa-based IoT solutions, farmers can implement precision agriculture techniques to address pressing challenges such as water scarcity, soil degradation, and unpredictable weather patterns. LoRa-enabled sensors facilitate real-time monitoring of soil moisture levels, temperature, and humidity, allowing farmers to optimize irrigation schedules and conserve water resources. Remote sensing technologies powered by LoRaWAN enable farmers to gather actionable insights on crop health, pest infestations, and nutrient deficiencies, facilitating timely interventions and improving overall crop management practices. Furthermore, LoRa-based crop analytics platforms provide farmers with data-driven decision support tools, helping them optimize planting strategies, improve yield forecasting, and mitigate the impact of climate change on agricultural productivity. By harnessing the power of LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT solutions, farmers in the Asia Pacific region can increase yields, conserve resources, and enhance resilience to environmental challenges, driving the adoption and growth of the LoRaWAN IoT market in the agricultural sector.

Top Key Companies in LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT Market:

The major vendors covered in the LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT Market are The Bosch Group (Germany), Cisco (US), Orange SA (France), Comcast Corporation (US), Semtech (US), NEC Corporation(Japan), Tata Communications (India), AWS (US), Advantech (Taiwan), SK Telecom (South Korea), Murata (Japan), Kerlink (France), Actility (France), Digi International (US), MultiTech (US), Ezurio (US), Sensoterra (Netherlands), Nwave Technologies (US), RAKwireless (China), TheThings.io (Spain), Datacake (Germany), Milesight (China), LORIOT (Switzerland), Exosite (US), Orbiwise (Switzerland), Netmore Group (Sweden), and Radio Bridge Inc (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT Market.

