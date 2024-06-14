Anzeige
Freitag, 14.06.2024
Rekordumsatz in Millionenhöhe – diese Aktie steht vor einer Neubewertung!
14.06.2024 16:22 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Prisma Properties AB on Nasdaq Stockholm

On request of Prisma Properties AB, company registration number 559378-1700,
Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
Stockholm with effect from June 18, 2024. The decision is conditional upon the
shares of Prisma Properties AB meeting the liquidity requirements. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 120,221,538 shares of which
119,021,538 are ordinary shares and 1,200,000 are subordinated shares, see page
156 in the prospectus. 

Short Name:               PRISMA         
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:               SE0022062055      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:             339413         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 164,521,538       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                Mid Cap         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                  XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   35 
-----------------------
Supersector code: 3510
-----------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 18 up and including June 19,
2024, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been
fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see pages 31-32 in the prospectus. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
