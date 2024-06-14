The city of Valencia, Spain, has installed solar trees to recharge small electric vehicles and mobile devices, with a total investment of about €370,000 ($395,600). Each solar tree can generate up to 5,600 kWh per year. From pv magazine Spain The Valencia City Council has set up four solar trees to charge electronic devices, with an investment of more than €370,000. The project uses solar panels in tree-shaped structures to generate power. The PV trees can charge small electric vehicles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, phones, tablets, and other electronic devices. They also provide shade, as they ...

