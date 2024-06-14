Gillett, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2024) - GEMZ Corp (OTC Pink: GMZP), a leading innovator in sustainable solutions is pleased to announce that the Company's subsidiary, BadgerBloX Inc., specializing in shipping container conversions, is set to offer affordable housing solutions to a Wisconsin Municipality. The Municipality owns multiple city-owned lots and seeks to develop them and provide affordable housing for its low to moderate income families. BadgerBlox will satisfy this requirement by providing quality container homes for area residents through the Housing and Urban Development (HUD's) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program.

According to the HUD webpage, "The CDBG program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons." The Company recently announced in its May 3, 2024 press release that it received approval to bid and accept U.S. governmental contracts.

Chris Schrubey, CEO and President of BadgerBlox Homes Inc., states, "BadgerBlox is a Company that helps people and that is exactly what we are doing. The administrator of this locale reached out to us to support them in their desire to grow and offer superior yet reasonably priced living solutions for their entire community. We thrive through our ability to transform shipping containers into very affordable homes, portable offices, and workspace containers. Our involvement helps the Municipality attract more people to their community while offering them desired living alternatives and for that I am immensely proud."

"We are embarking on what we hope to be a multiple-year partnership with this Wisconsin community," notes Stephen Carnes, CEO of GEMZ Corp. "While other similar companies only focus on the luxury sector, BadgerBlox takes pride in offering choice solutions for those who do not have a lot of monetary resources. Thanks to HUD's CDBG Program, we can be a provider of choice and offer our containers as permanent domiciles and do something that other companies are unwilling to do. At the same time we are helping both the Municipality and Municipality residents attain a higher living standard. Stay tuned for more exciting information."

Housing containers consist of a 2-3 bedroom, 1 - 2 bathroom design with a basement if possible.

About GEMZ Corporation and BadgerBloX Homes Inc.

GEMZ Corporation is a publicly traded company which trades under the symbol GMZP. BadgerBloX Homes Inc. is a designer and manufacturing converter of container-based living and workspaces. BadgerBloX specializes in affordable, high-quality conversion of containers for use as homes, offices, and other imaginative ready to use spaces.

