Freitag, 14.06.2024
Rekordumsatz in Millionenhöhe – diese Aktie steht vor einer Neubewertung!
WKN: 854009 | ISIN: US6658591044
14.06.2024 17:02 Uhr
Northern Trust Wins GOLD in Small Employers Category at the 2024 Australian Workplace Equality Index Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2024 / Northern Trust wins GOLD in Small Employers Category at the 2024 Australian Workplace Equality Index awards with Pride in Diversity

About the award

The Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI) is the definitive national benchmark on LGBTQ workplace inclusion and comprises the largest and only national employee survey designed to gauge the overall impact of inclusion initiatives on organizational culture as well as identifying and non-identifying employees. The Index drives best practice in Australia and sets a comparative benchmark for Australian employers across all sectors.

Our work

Our Northern Trust Australia team and their combined efforts have been recognized for their continued work around inclusive policies, benefits and procedures, internal and external visibility, community support and support for employees that identify as LGBTQ+.

"At Northern Trust we count a diversified workforce as one of our strongest assets and one that brings to life Northern Trust's core values of service, expertise, and integrity. This award reflects the success of our continuous focus on fostering a culture of inclusion for our LGBTQ+ colleagues and allies." Melissa Cosby, Chief Administrative Officer & Executive Sponsor PRIDE Business Resource Group, Northern Trust Australia.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Northern Trust
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northern Trust



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
