Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Rekordumsatz in Millionenhöhe – diese Aktie steht vor einer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 549309 | ISIN: DE0005493092 | Ticker-Symbol: BVB
Xetra
14.06.24
16:54 Uhr
3,470 Euro
-0,090
-2,53 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4653,48017:30
3,4553,53017:30
ACCESSWIRE
14.06.2024 17:14 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Nuri Sahin Becomes the New Head Coach of Borussia Dortmund

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2024 / With the start of the new 2024/2025 season, i.e. from 01.07.2024, Nuri Sahin will become the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Borussia Dortmund"). The parties have agreed on a contract term until 30.06.2027.

Borussia Dortmund will announce the other members of Nuri Sahin's coaching staff in due course.

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.