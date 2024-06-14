Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Nuri Sahin Becomes the New Head Coach of Borussia Dortmund

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2024 / With the start of the new 2024/2025 season, i.e. from 01.07.2024, Nuri Sahin will become the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Borussia Dortmund"). The parties have agreed on a contract term until 30.06.2027.

Borussia Dortmund will announce the other members of Nuri Sahin's coaching staff in due course.

