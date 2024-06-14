Norcros's FY24 results highlight its resilience in the face of tough markets, but we continue to believe that the outlook is improving in both of its core markets, the UK and South Africa. Despite the improving outlook we have maintained our revenue and profit forecasts and 251p/share valuation post the results, with the company trading on an undemanding P/E rating of 6.6x. However, it is worth highlighting the scale of the opportunity on offer to Norcros, which was illustrated at the recent capital markets day.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...