GLOBAL FASHION GROUP CONCLUDES 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Luxembourg, 14 June 2024 - The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders of Global Fashion Group S.A. ("Company") held in person in Luxembourg on 12 June 2024 approved all resolutions on the agenda. 63.30% of the voting rights were represented at the AGM. Shareholders were able to place their votes electronically or by correspondence or proxy. The AGM approved the consolidated accounts and annual accounts for the financial year which ended on 31 December 2023, resolved to discharge current and former Management Board and Supervisory Board members for the exercise of their mandates during financial year 2023 and presented the revised Remuneration Policy. A comprehensive list of the resolutions passed at the Company's AGM and further details of the number of votes cast on each resolution are available on our AGM website here . FURTHER INFORMATION For inquiries, please contact: Saori McKinnon Head of Investor Relations & Communications investors@global-fashion-group.com press@global-fashion-group.com About Global Fashion Group Global Fashion Group is the leading fashion and lifestyle destination in LATAM, SEA and ANZ. From our people to our customers and partners, we exist to empower everyone to express their true selves through fashion. Our three ecommerce platforms: Dafiti, ZALORA and THE ICONIC connect an assortment of international, local and own brands to a market of 800 million consumers from diverse cultures and lifestyles. GFG's platforms provide seamless and inspiring customer experiences from discovery to delivery, powered by art & science that is infused with unparalleled local knowledge. Our vision is to be the #1 fashion & lifestyle destination in LATAM, SEA and ANZ, and we are committed to doing this responsibly by being people and planet positive across everything we do. (ISIN: LU2010095458) For more information visit: www.global-fashion-group.com



