Planet Technology USA: PlanetechUSA Releases the WGS-6325-8UP2X L3 PoE++ Managed Switch

The First Flat-Type Industrial Switch Offering Enhanced 95W Network Performance and Security

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2024 / Planet Technology USA (PLANET), a division of Versa Technology that supplies cost-effective, last-mile Power over Ethernet (PoE) networking solutions, announces the release of the PLANET WGS-6325-8UP2X Industrial L3 4-Port 2.5G 802.3bt PoE + 4-Port 10/100/1000T 802.3bt PoE + 2-Port 10G SFP+ Wall-mount Managed Switch.





WGS-6325-8UP2X

WGS-6325-8UP2X L3 PoE++ Managed Switch





The WGS-6325-8UP2X managed switch represents a paradigm shift in industrial networking, enabling fast performance with a 480W PoE++ budget. It operates in temperatures ranging from -40 (°C/°F) to 75°C (167°F) and comes in a compact, rugged IP30 metal housing. Advanced L3 switching and PoE++ capabilities simplify enhanced network performance and security, providing fast recovery for critical network applications. Its IPv6/IPv4 dual stack management port mix includes four 10/100/1000/2500BASE-T and four 10/100/1000BASE-T ports to meet the speed requirements of manufacturing environments. Additionally, two patented 10G small form factor pluggable (SFP) ports significantly widen the network expansion in industrial networks.

"The WGS-6325-8UP2X delivers 95W of power and full speed data over 4 pairs in Cat5e and Cat6 cables to remotely placed high-powered PoE devices," says Joe Williams, PLANET Director of Distributed Sales. "This advanced capability simplifies the adoption of more sophisticated applications that benefit end users including those in hardened environments."

Unique WGS-6325-8UP2X Features

Two SFP slots built into the WGS-6325-8UP2X support multi-speed, 100BASE-FX, 1000BASE-SX/LX, and 2500BASE-X SFP (Small Form-factor Pluggable) fiber-optic modules. Administrators choose the suitable SFP transceiver according to the required transmission distance and speed. Distances can extend from 550 meters (multi-mode fiber) to 20/40/80/120 kilometers (single-mode fiber or WDM fiber) for enterprise data centers and distribution applications. This model also features:

4-Pair UTP Solution to power data-hungry devices.

to power data-hungry devices. Flat-Type Wall Mount design that allows installation in narrow environments.

design that allows installation in narrow environments. Redundant Ring/Fast Recovery capabilities to prevent interruptions and external intrusions.

capabilities to prevent interruptions and external intrusions. Intelligent Power Alive-Check that provides uptime status checks through ping action.

that provides uptime status checks through ping action. Power Recycling to schedule weekly device reboots.

to schedule weekly device reboots. Port-level PoE Scheduling enables/disables power to lower consumption devices during peak/off-peak hours.

enables/disables power to lower consumption devices during peak/off-peak hours. 1588 Time Protocol for telecom and Carrier Ethernet applications that support MEF service delivery and timing over packet solutions for IEEE 1588, as well as synchronous Ethernet for mixed reality, IoT, and internet security applications.

These and other high-performance capabilities support the advanced networking needs of a broad range of industries.

About Planet Technology USA

Planet Technology USA is a division of Versa Technology and a provider of quality, cost-effective, and industry-efficient IT networking equipment. PLANET offers PoE products that sync with changing industry standards and innovations. To learn more about us, please visit PlanetechUSA.com.

Contact Information

Joe Williams

Director

sales@planetechusa.com

(909) 591-8891

SOURCE: Planet Technology USA

