The two companies have partnered on a new venture that will bring 5 GW of solar cells and 5 GW of solar modules to U. S. and EU markets. From pv magazine USA Dean Solon, founder, CEO and president of Create Energy and Shoals Technologies Group, together with Hamlet Tunyan, CEO of Recom Technologies, announced the launch of ReCreate. This new venture will establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tennessee with planned production of up to 5 GW of modules and 5 GW of cells for the North American and European markets. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 has stimulated solar manufacturing ...

