Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Grand Openings in Pocatello, ID, and Marshfield, WI, With Free Washes

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands Footprint in Idaho and Wisconsin

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of two brand-new locations this week. The Pocatello, ID location is Tidal Wave's second wash in Idaho, and the Marshfield, WI wash is the third location in the state.







To celebrate the Grand Openings, the new Marshfield and Pocatello locations are offering eight days of free car washes from June 14 - June 21. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We opened our first locations in Idaho and Wisconsin earlier this year," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "We're pleased to continue our growth in both states this week with the Grand Opening of our Pocatello and Marshfield washes. Both locations are designed to make car care easy, efficient and enjoyable and built with industry-leading wash technology for an exceptionally clean car. Our team is looking forward to sharing our wash experience with both communities during Grand Opening week and beyond."

Pocatello, ID Location: 917 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello, ID 83201

Nearby: Burley, ID (Coming Soon)

Marshfield, WI Location: 1510 N Central Ave, Marshfield, WI 54449

Nearby: Weston, WI (Coming Soon)

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

For additional information, including upcoming locations, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of its 267 locations sprawling 27 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

Contact Information:

Heather Coleman

Marketing Manager

media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Andrea Traylor

Senior Director of Digital Marketing

andrea.traylor@tidalwaveautospa.com

2058212220

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on newswire.com.