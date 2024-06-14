Anzeige
Freitag, 14.06.2024
Rekordumsatz in Millionenhöhe – diese Aktie steht vor einer Neubewertung!
WKN: A2QQ50 | ISIN: US33835G2057 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
14.06.2024 19:01 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fix Price Group PLC: FIX PRICE NOTIFIES ITS SHAREHOLDERS THAT IT HAS RECEIVED A RESIGNATION NOTICE FROM THE DEPOSITARY BANK

DJ Fix Price Group PLC: FIX PRICE NOTIFIES ITS SHAREHOLDERS THAT IT HAS RECEIVED A RESIGNATION NOTICE FROM THE DEPOSITARY BANK 

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) 
Fix Price Group PLC: FIX PRICE NOTIFIES ITS SHAREHOLDERS THAT IT HAS RECEIVED A RESIGNATION NOTICE FROM THE DEPOSITARY 
BANK 
14-Jun-2024 / 19:30 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fix Price notifies its shareholders that it has received a resignation notice from the depositary bank 
 
14 June 2024, Limassol, Cyprus - Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", the "Company" or 
the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, notifies its shareholders 
that it has received a resignation notice from the depositary bank, the Bank of New York Mellon (hereinafter "BNY"), in 
respect to the Group's global depositary receipts (GDRs) program (Regulation S, ISIN: US33835G2057; 144 A, ISIN: 
US33835G1067). 
The resignation notice does not imply the immediate termination of the GDR program. BNY currently remains the 
depositary bank for the Group's GDRs. BNY gave the Company until 19 August 2024 to appoint a potential successor 
depositary bank. In case such a successor is not appointed, BNY will terminate the program no sooner than 90 days from 
the date of notice to GDR holders of such termination. 
The Company is currently assessing the implications of BNY's resignation, including the ones for the listing of the 
GDRs on the London Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange and the Moscow Exchange, as well as actively exploring 
possible options. Fix Price remains strongly committed to protecting the rights and ensuring the interests of all its 
shareholders. The Company will announce its decisions made in regard to this matter in due course. 
 
 
 
About the Company 
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in 
Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and 
constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low 
fixed price points. 
As of 31 March 2024, Fix Price was operating 6,545 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking 
approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells 
products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 31 March 2024, the Company was operating 13 DCs 
covering 81 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. 
In 2023, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 291.9 billion, EBITDA of RUB 53.1 billion and net profit of RUB 35.7 
billion, in accordance with IFRS. 
             Fix Price Investor Relations           Fix Price Media Relations 
Contacts         Elena Mironova                  Ekaterina Goncharova 
             ir@fix-price.com                 pr@fix-price.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     FIXP 
LEI Code:   549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.: 328174 
EQS News ID:  1925915 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1925915&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2024 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
