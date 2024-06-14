DJ Fix Price Group PLC: FIX PRICE NOTIFIES ITS SHAREHOLDERS THAT IT HAS RECEIVED A RESIGNATION NOTICE FROM THE DEPOSITARY BANK

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC: FIX PRICE NOTIFIES ITS SHAREHOLDERS THAT IT HAS RECEIVED A RESIGNATION NOTICE FROM THE DEPOSITARY BANK 14-Jun-2024 / 19:30 MSK =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fix Price notifies its shareholders that it has received a resignation notice from the depositary bank 14 June 2024, Limassol, Cyprus - Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, notifies its shareholders that it has received a resignation notice from the depositary bank, the Bank of New York Mellon (hereinafter "BNY"), in respect to the Group's global depositary receipts (GDRs) program (Regulation S, ISIN: US33835G2057; 144 A, ISIN: US33835G1067). The resignation notice does not imply the immediate termination of the GDR program. BNY currently remains the depositary bank for the Group's GDRs. BNY gave the Company until 19 August 2024 to appoint a potential successor depositary bank. In case such a successor is not appointed, BNY will terminate the program no sooner than 90 days from the date of notice to GDR holders of such termination. The Company is currently assessing the implications of BNY's resignation, including the ones for the listing of the GDRs on the London Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange and the Moscow Exchange, as well as actively exploring possible options. Fix Price remains strongly committed to protecting the rights and ensuring the interests of all its shareholders. The Company will announce its decisions made in regard to this matter in due course. About the Company Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low fixed price points. As of 31 March 2024, Fix Price was operating 6,545 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 31 March 2024, the Company was operating 13 DCs covering 81 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. In 2023, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 291.9 billion, EBITDA of RUB 53.1 billion and net profit of RUB 35.7 billion, in accordance with IFRS. Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Contacts Elena Mironova Ekaterina Goncharova ir@fix-price.com pr@fix-price.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US33835G2057 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: FIXP LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 Sequence No.: 328174 EQS News ID: 1925915 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1925915&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2024 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)