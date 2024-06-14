MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.: MultiSensor AI Announces Strategic Channel Partner Relationship with Denali Advanced Integration

HOUSTON, TX and REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2024 / MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:MSAI), a leader in the emerging AI-driven predictive maintenance space, today announced that it has entered into a formal Strategic Channel Partner relationship with Denali Advanced Integration ("Denali"). Since its formation in 1992, Denali has been a leading provider of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) end-to-end solutions for enterprise clients around the world.

MSAI and Denali have worked together closely for many years, particularly serving customers in MSAI's core Distribution & Logistics and Manufacturing verticals. By formalizing their relationship, Denali makes it easier for its customers to purchase MSAI's multi-sensor solutions directly, and sets the stage for accelerated commercial rollout of these solutions into a large existing customer base. Denali's distinctive logistics and implementation capabilities accelerate MSAI's geographic growth, particularly in Europe and APAC. Both companies' strong relationships with Amazon Web Services (AWS) create additional strategic and commercial opportunities. Finally, and most important, MSAI's sensor technologies and software complement Denali's proprietary development of innovative automation solutions across multiple industry verticals.

David Gow, MSAI's Executive Chair, said: "Formalizing our relationship with Denali is an important step in the commercial roll out of our multi-sensor solutions. Denali has deep and long-standing relationships with some of the world's leading companies, and we have worked well together for many years. We look forward to working more closely with Denali, and bringing MSAI's pioneering solutions to a new group of enterprise customers."

Justin Long, Denali's Global VP of Automation, said: "We are excited to deepen our existing relationship with MSAI, supporting their commercial rollout and implementation. We are particularly excited to co-develop the next generation of sensor-driven automation solutions. This partnership fits well with our technology roadmap and reflects both companies' desire to innovate to meet the needs of our customer base."

The Strategic Channel Partnership arrangement goes into effect immediately, and is expected to accelerate MSAI's commercial activity starting in Q3 2024.

This press release is not an offer for sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer is prohibited, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," or their negatives or variations of these words, or similar expressions. All statements contained in this Current Report that do not strictly relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's ability to satisfy the listing criteria of Nasdaq. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, the risk that we and our current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize our products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that we may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that we will need to raise additional capital to execute our business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that we experience difficulties in managing our expected growth and expanding operations; the risk that third party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that we are unable to secure or protect our intellectual property; the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's prospectus in the registration statement on Form S-1/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 19, 2023, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made in this Current Report is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About MultiSensor AI (MSAI)

MultiSensor AI's SmartIR is an AWS-powered software platform that leverages MSAI-built thermal imaging, acoustic imaging, and vibration sensing devices for condition-based monitoring of critical mechanical and electrical assets and manufactured outputs. MSAI's solutions are deployed by organizations to protect critical assets across a wide range of industries including distribution & logistics, manufacturing, utilities, and oil & gas. MSAI's sensing solutions are built around high-resolution thermal imaging along with visible, acoustic, vibration and laser spectroscopy imagers and sensors. This full-stack solution measures heat, sound, and gas in the surrounding environment, helping companies gain insight to efficiently manage their most important assets and infrastructure. MSAI designs and manufactures digital thermal sensing solution platforms with edge and cloud-based software.

For more information, please visit https://multisensorai.com/.

About Denali Advanced Integration

Since 1992, Denali Advanced Integration has been delivering Enterprise IT solutions and services that help guide its clients through the most complex IT challenges. In addition to achieving CRN Triple Crown status the last two years - including in the publication's Solution Provider 500, the Fast Growth 150 and the Tech Elite 250 - Denali was named one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States by Inc. Denali provides services worldwide, having over 800 employees and operating in 14 plus countries. Denali provides design, engineering and integration expertise in a service led, software supported, and hardware enabled model that manages the convergence of IT and OT requirements within customers environments across manufacturing, transportation, logistics, retail and healthcare industries. Denali's end-to-end automation solutions are fully supported and delivered on a global scale giving multi-site and multi-national enterprise customers a trusted partner and adviser who can provide everything customers need to design, digitally transform, deploy, integrate and manage tailored, secure and compliant automation solutions while enabling them to experience optimal uptime and accelerated time to value.

