SYNLawn Indiana Unveils Swim-Themed Mural to Celebrate the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2024 / In honor of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming presented by Lilly being hosted in Indianapolis for the first time since 2000, SYNLawn Indiana collaborated with Indiana Sports Corp and its Local Organizing Committee leadership to design an elaborate swim-themed mural made from SYNLawn artificial turf for a special pop-up installation located at the intersection of Georgia Street and Capitol Avenue. After 100 years, the Olympic Games will once again be hosted in Paris, so the mural was created to complement a 66-foot replica of the Eiffel Tower with design and construction led by F.A. Wilhelm Construction and the Latinas Welding Guild. SYNLawn Indiana also enhanced the event tent space with artificial grass.

"The Indy Experience Division of the Local Organizing Committee was charged with creating unique, welcoming and inspiring events and activations for visiting athletes, families, spectators, and our local residents during the Olympic Swim Team Trials," said Jenny Cash, co-chair of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials: Indy Experience Division?. "SYNLawn Indiana stepped up to assist with this challenge by dreaming up a unique concept to use artificial turf to imitate water for our swim up bar, a beautiful turf lawn for the replica Eiffel Tower and a one-of-kind turf mural that exceeded our expectations."

The installation featuring the mural and replica Eiffel Tower will be unveiled today at the Starting Block Party presented by F.A. Wilhelm Construction between 5:00 to 9:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Other event highlights include:

Ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of the opening of USA Swimming LIVE presented by Purdue University.

Kickoff of the OneAmerica Financial Concert Series featuring live musical performances.

Recognize the five "All Lanes Lead to Indy" local artists who will have their artwork based on the themes of water, swimming and the Olympics displayed downtown.

Lighting of the replica Eiffel Tower presented by AES Indiana.

Another historic achievement for Indianapolis is that this is the first time in the city's history that the Olympic Team Trials will be staged in a football stadium that has been transformed into an aquatic center. More than 1,000 hopeful athletes will gather at Lucas Oil Stadium between June 15 through June 23 to compete for a spot on Team USA.

"We were thrilled to be part of this historic celebration for the city of Indianapolis by creating an awe-inspiring mural that celebrates athletic swimmers and the 2024 Paris Olympics," said Anastasia Phillips, owner of SYNLawn Indiana. "We take great pride in the landscaping installations we've designed and built over the years for residents and visitors of Indianapolis. We love this city and are thrilled to debut our latest artificial turf creation at the Starting Block Party."

In addition to this incredible installation, SYNLawn Indiana also worked on unique landscaping projects such as the Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis; SPARK on the Circle, a green pop-up park for kids located at Monument Circle; and the Bicentennial Unity Plaza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. For more information about SYNLawn Indiana, visit indianaartificiallawns.com.

ABOUT SYNLawn®

For more than 20 years, SYNLawn® has led the industry as the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass and synthetic surfacing in North America. As part of the Sport Group Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's turnkey network of over 120 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com.

