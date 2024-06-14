DJ Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (USDGENY LN) Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2024 / 18:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.3076 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7031707 CODE: USDGENY LN ISIN: OL2023678449 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: OL2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USDGENY LN Sequence No.: 328179 EQS News ID: 1925933 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 14, 2024 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)