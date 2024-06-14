Shockoe Announces AI-Powered Event Experience Mobile App

Partnering with Brand Innovators, the new app designed by Shockoe offers a personalized event experience.

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2024 / Shockoe, a cutting-edge digital experience shop, announced today a new event experience app developed in partnership with Brand Innovators, a leading event creator, using the latest in AI. The app will be launched during the Brand Innovators Marketing Leadership Summit at Cannes on June 17.









The custom mobile app offers Brand Innovators event attendees a personalized experience tailored to their interests and needs, while also leveraging AI in the development process to rapidly create the app in less time. Offering powerful tools and an intuitive user experience is part of what the Shockoe team prides itself on in its award-winning work across mobile, kiosks, wearables, and immersive experiences.

"For years we've been focused on how AI can improve the app development process while still offering custom solutions we're known for," said Alex Otanez, Chief Executive Officer of Shockoe. "This app is a huge testament to what our team is capable of with the power of AI. We're reshaping how apps are created for years to come."

Moving to the future, Shockoe and Brand Innovators will ensure the app evolves to meet the unique needs of each event and continues to offer the most value to attendees. The team behind Shockoe also looks forward to building on this success with future clients across industries, from retail and grocery to sports and entertainment, and bringing its AI-powered process to future projects.

Learn more about Shockoe's digital experiences at https://shockoe.com/work.

