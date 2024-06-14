Maple Park, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2024) - Discover Sustainable Construction at the 2024 NIHH Hemp Building Workshop in Maple Park, IL: Kifcure is thrilled to announce the 2024 NIHH Hemp Building Workshop, taking place on June 20th and 21st at the Northern Illinois Hemp Hub in Maple Park, Illinois. This two-day event will delve into the innovative world of sustainable construction, focusing on the utilization of hemp-based building materials. The Northern Illinois Hemp Hub has been established to solve midwest supply chain challenges, and serve as a centralized location which houses multiple businesses up and down the industrial hemp supply chain at scale. Essentially a one stop shop for industrial hemp infrastructure, products, and services.

The highlight of the workshop will be the hands-on construction of the first permanent hemp structure in the state of Illinois, designed to demonstrate the recent addition to the International Building Code BL. Participants will have the opportunity to see how easy and feasible it is to implement hemp as a building material while engaging with world renowned experts, covering everything from mixing and molding to building with Hempcrete.

On Friday, June 21st, US Heritage Group will lead an AIA CES accredited CEU Course Presentation on Hempcrete Wall Systems. This course will review best practices for designing and installing Hempcrete in residential construction. Showcasing that Hempcrete is in fact a sustainable building product that minimizes energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions and creates a healthy indoor living environment.

"We're excited to offer this unique opportunity for individuals in the building and construction industries to explore the potential of hemp as a viable construction material," said Kelly Burke, COO of Kifcure. "With the recent advancements in the International Building Code, hemp-based materials are gaining recognition for their environmental benefits. We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with world renowned leaders and to be located in a county that supports green infrastructure initiatives like this educational workshop."

Throughout the workshop, attendees will delve into the science behind Hempcrete and some of the many environmental advantages that accompany the utilization of industrial hemp within the various facets of construction. Presenters will cover the local industrial hemp infrastructure while addressing the feasibility and benefits that accompany the incorporation of hemp as a sustainable building material. Industry leaders are coming together to showcase a wide array of industrial hemp use cases, focusing on commercially available hemp construction materials such as Hemp-Lime, Hempcrete, Hemp Insulation, and Hemp Wood products, amongst a multitude of other applications.

In addition to the educational sessions, participants will have ample opportunities to connect with fellow attendees, industry stakeholders, and potential customers through interactive activities, discussions, and networking sessions. Thursday night after 5pm is intended to be a mixer style event at Emerald Acres, located next to a plot of 10 acres of industrial hemp and demonstrating innovations such as 100% hemp paper, hemp bioplastics, and hemp grain products to name a few.

Event Details:

Date: June 20 - 21, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Location: Northern Illinois Hemp Hub, 45W223 Lees Road, Maple Park, IL 60151

Facilities: Full bar on-site, close proximity to equine boarding facility.

Food and Beverages: Breakfast & Lunch provided on both days. Full bar available for networking sessions.

Thursday Night Welcome Party: Live music & food truck.

Registration for the 2024 NIHH Hemp Building Workshop is now open. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited. For more information and to register, visit NIHH.org. USHBA members receive 50% off. Complimentary visitor passes are available for Policy Makers, Press, and University Students within applicable disciplines.

About Participants: The NIHH Hemp Building Workshop is made possible through the remarkable efforts and contributions of its amazing sponsors and participants. Their support has been crucial in facilitating this groundbreaking event in Illinois. We extend special thanks to Lower Sioux Hemp, Hemp for Humanity, US Heritage Group, JM Construction Pros, Illinois Hemp Growers Association, University of Illinois, Tiger Fiber, BestLine Building Products, Emerald Acres, Razbit, Rooted Development, Kane County Development, Mallek Real Estate and the USHBA for their collaborations, contributions and/or sponsorships. These organizations are instrumental in driving progress by pioneering critical green infrastructure advancements.

About Kifcure: Kifcure, based out of Kane County, Illinois, has the largest number of contracted acres in the state. They focus on providing resources, infrastructure, and farm services to those looking to get involved in the rapidly evolving industrial hemp space. Kifcure is the ultimate hemp solutions partner for growers, corporations, policy makers and researchers alike. Kifcure is providing turn-key services and infrastructure allowing big business to feasibly incorporate industrial hemp into their products. Kifcure recently launched the Northern Illinois Hemp Hub located 50 miles west of Chicago, centralizing industrial hemp companies all in one location to maximize resources and impact. They are seeking partnerships aiming to establish a presence in Illinois. With a forward-looking vision for the hemp industry, Kifcure is here to seize the present and shape the future. With a commitment to environmental stewardship, Kifcure aims to pioneer green development initiatives within the construction industry by offering sustainable building material alternatives that prioritize both performance and the planet.

About Northern Illinois Hemp Hub: The Northern Illinois Hemp Hub is a collaborative project focused on advancing the hemp industry in the midwest region. Through collaboration, education, and community engagement, the NIHH aims to promote the growth and utilization of hemp across various sectors, including construction, agriculture, and manufacturing. It will do this by delivering the necessary infrastructure, resources, and real estate for the growth of a new sustainable resource. We are seeking strategic partnerships for the following segments; Decortication, Post-processors, finished goods producers, and construction companies.

For media inquiries, please contact Kifcure at (855) 543 2873 or via email at Sales@Kifcure.com.

Join Kifcure in Maple Park for an inspiring and informative workshop on the future of sustainable construction.

Contact: Scott Long

Kifcure Media Relations

Phone: (855) 543 2873

Email: Scott@Razbit.com

