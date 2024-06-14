Tulsa, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2024) - The OSU/A&M Board of Regents has unanimously voted to freeze tuition and mandatory fees for the third consecutive year at Oklahoma State University. This year marks five out of the last six years without increases.

The decision underscores the Board's desire to make an OSU college education more accessible and affordable for students and their families.

After the vote, Regent Chair Joe Hall commented, "As Regents overseeing Oklahoma State University, we are pleased to maintain our current tuition and mandatory fees for the third consecutive year without an increase. This decision reflects the commitment of OSU leadership and the Regents to responsible fiscal management. As a land-grant university, our primary mission is to offer an affordable, accessible, and high-quality education so as many students as possible can earn a college degree. By prioritizing affordability, we can play a significant role in advancing our state by making it possible for many individuals to obtain a college degree and contribute to the betterment of society."

OSU President Kayse Shrum expressed her appreciation for the Regents' support for holding the line on tuition and mandatory fees.

"The decision reflects our shared commitment to affordability through prudent management of our financial resources," Dr. Shrum said. "The OSU community's dedication to solid financial management allows us to fulfill our land grant mission to provide access for as many students as possible to a high-quality college education."

S&P Global and Fitch Group, two leading national credit rating agencies, have consistently recognized OSU's solid financial position, assigning it a high AA- rating. The ratings validate OSU's solid financial capacity, the highest among Oklahoma colleges and universities.

OSU/A&M Board of Regents logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10198/213033_osulogo.jpg

MEDIA CONTACTS:

OSU:

Lance Latham | Chief Communications Officer | 405-744-4800 | lance.latham@okstate.edu

OSU/A&M Regents:

Brent Gooden | Gooden Group | 405-818-1900 | bgooden@goodengroup.com

About the OSU/A&M Board of Regents: The Board of Regents for the Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical Colleges was established in 1944 under Section 31a, Article 6 of the Oklahoma Constitution. It comprises nine members: eight appointed by the governor with the senate's advice, and the ninth is the State Board of Agriculture president. The Board serves as the governing body for five institutions. These institutions include Oklahoma State University, Connors State College, Langston University, Northeastern Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical College, and Oklahoma Panhandle State University. The Board ensures these educational institutions' continued growth and success through its supervision, management, and oversight.

Oklahoma State University is a premier land-grant university that prepares students for success. Through teaching, research and Extension, OSU engages communities and empowers servant-leaders to meet society's most pressing challenges. OSU is the largest university system in Oklahoma and has more than 34,000 students across its five-campus system and more than 25,000 on its combined Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, with students from all 50 states and more than 125 nations. Established in 1890, OSU has graduated more than 280,000 students to serve the state of Oklahoma, the nation and the world.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213033

SOURCE: Oklahoma State University