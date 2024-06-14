Supporting Women's and Families' Financial Health: 2024 Women United Power of the Purse Presented by KeyBank and Key4Women

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2024 / KeyBank

On June 6th, the Connecticut Convention Center was abuzz for the United Way Women United's 13th Annual Power of the Purse Luncheon and Silent Auction presented by KeyBank and Key4Women.

Nearly one thousand women in business and allies filled the room with energy and a real commitment to support Women United's mission to help families on their path to financial empowerment.

It was KeyBank's fourth year as Presenting Sponsor, with Business Banking Leader Allison Standish-Plimpton and Market Retail Leader Elona Shape giving welcome remarks and highlighting the resources that Key4Women provides to women business owners and entrepreneurs.

"Women United's mission of providing financial stability to women and their families is a mission that we believe strongly in," said Elona. "After all, financial wellness is the heart of what we do at KeyBank and the core of what we provide through Key4Women."

Keynote speaker: Rita Moreno

The highlight of the event was actress and keynote speaker Rita Moreno. Best known for her role as Anita from West Side Story, Moreno (age 92) is the first Latina to win all four of the most prestigious awards in show business: an Oscar, a Tony, two Emmys and a Grammy. Her credits span more than seven decades, beginning with her Broadway debut at age 13, and appearing in 40+ feature films and countless television shows.

Rita delivered an inspirational message about breaking down silos, working together and supporting one another to create greater impact.

"I wouldn't have accomplished what I did without the people who supported me and gave me a hand," she said.

Tremendous support for Connecticut families

This year's luncheon and auction of high-end handbags and other donated items raised more than $377,000 to support Women's United work helping Connecticut families achieve financial security and will make a measurable difference for local women and families.

Since 2012, more than $1.8 million has been raised though the Power of the Purse Luncheon. Funds help ensure that participants in United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut's supported programs receive financial stability programming, including employment and job training opportunities; access to benefits; financial coaching and education; and tax preparation services.

Photo courtesy of United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut

