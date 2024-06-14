Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2024) - RoboLodge LLC, a groundbreaking online hub for robotics, automation, and AI products, is thrilled to announce its participation in one of North America's leading technology conferences, Collision 2024. Ready to unveil its robust robotics platform to a global audience for the first time, this marks a pivotal moment in the history of RoboLodge.





In the era of big data, where individuals engage with vast amounts of misinformation, the California-based company provides a dependable solution, and from June 17-20, RoboLodge will showcase its trailblazing platform.

Created to solve pressing supply-chain issues in the robotics and AI industries, the platform currently boasts over one thousand products categorized into non-industrial and industrial sectors, alongside unmanned vehicles, and drones, providing consumers with comprehensive and detailed product information that they can trust. Beyond robotics, RoboLodge extends its reach to encompass AI products, automation solutions, and training services.

The company provides robot enthusiasts and novices alike with a unified online hub, visual showcases, and a competitive virtual shopping experience. Through its unique platform, consumers can explore a diverse range of cutting-edge robotic products and services in detailed 3D and XR formats.

"Our 3D shopping experience is a gamechanger, allowing consumers to see robots in action and make informed decisions," says Dr. Fatemeh Tonimoghadam, Founder and CEO of RoboLodge. For manufacturers, RoboLodge levels the playing field, allowing companies regardless of size or stature to present their products to a global audience, ensuring visibility and access that might otherwise be difficult to attain.

Another way that RoboLodge is making robots more accessible to the wider population is through an AI Copilot, which is currently under construction and will be available soon. This service is designed to provide consumers with the best products by listening to and understanding their specific needs.

With the demand for robotics technologies on the rise, RoboLodge offers a timely and effective solution, bridging the gap between consumers and manufacturers with accessibility, transparency, and reliability at the forefront of its operations.

The team at RoboLodge is proud to participate in Collision 2024 alongside other companies that are making positive contributions to the robotics industry. Dr. Tonimoghadam shares her enthusiasm, "Our participation at Collision 2024 underscores RoboLodge as an avenue to access the latest technological advancements in robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence, opening up a world of possibilities that can improve your daily life."

"The event marks a significant milestone for RoboLodge as it initiates the process of securing new funding opportunities. With ambitious plans for growth and expansion, the company hopes to solidify its position as the premier destination for all things robotics."

As RoboLodge steps onto the stage at Collision 2024, it aims not only to showcase its innovative platform but also to build strategic partnerships and attract investors who share its vision. With a commitment to enhancing the robotics and AI marketplace, RoboLodge is set on a path of continuous improvement and expansion.

"Robots have the power to transform our lives in meaningful ways, and at RoboLodge, we aim to make this technology accessible to everyone," says Dr. Tonimoghadam. RoboLodge's plans for the future are ambitious, and its presence at Collision 2024 marks the beginning of a new chapter.

About RoboLodge

Founded in 2021 but officially introduced in 2023, RoboLodge is a pioneering startup dedicated to the advancement of robotics, AI, and automation. Since 2023, RoboLodge has been a proud member of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), underscoring the company's commitment to enhancing society's understanding and integration of robotics.

The company was founded by Dr. Fatemeh Tonimoghadam, an entrepreneurial immigrant with a Doctorate in Engineering Management from George Washington University. Dr. Tonimoghadam aims to bridge the gap between supply and demand in a fragmented market, focusing on both consumers and manufacturers. With a robust business model and a dynamic team, RoboLodge aims for exponential growth in the rapidly expanding robotics and AI market.

Dr. Tonimoghadam brings over 20 years of entrepreneurial experience from her native country, Iran. She has a notable track record, including founding and serving on the board of trustees of a private university in Iran. Her extensive background in project management and construction engineering, combined with her innovative vision, drives RoboLodge's mission to revolutionize the robotics industry.

RoboLodge not only aims to market advanced robotic products but also to educate consumers. By showcasing robots in Extended Reality environments, RoboLodge offers a unique interactive experience, allowing customers to see and engage with robots in simulated real-world settings and helping users navigate the diverse and evolving world of robotics.

