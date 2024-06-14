FLOKI Launches Major Campaign in Nigeria

FLOKI, the world's largest success story has been working on a new campaign, targeting Nigeria.



"Our messaging and placements undergo rigorous testing, and we sometimes release ads early to gauge unprompted reactions before the official announcement. Despite thorough planning, we can never assume success," a FLOKI spokesperson noted.

The current focus is on the OOH (Out-of-Home) activation in Nigeria. Earlier this week, a test ad in Nigeria was spotted by a FLOKI supporter, confirming the campaign's positioning.

But why Nigeria?

Nigeria is a top contender for crypto adoption and long-term gains. The country has the highest global awareness of cryptocurrency. From 2020 to 2023, adoption increased by 15%. It is projected to grow another 12.88% between 2024 and 2028.

A KuCoin study found that 35% of Nigerians aged 18 to 60 are investing in or trading cryptocurrency. With an estimated 22 million crypto holders, Nigeria's young population, 43% of whom are under 15, indicates a promising future for growth.

The Floki campaign will cover three geographical areas: Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

In Lagos, internal sites at the airport will engage quality audiences from a large radius around the city. Key locations include a 108 sqm site on Epe Expressway, Ahmadu Bello Way, and Airport Road at the American Corner Public Library, each receiving up to 15.5 million impressions monthly.

Whereas In Abuja, the campaign will be visible on a 140 sqm site on Dantata Bridge. Meanwhile, in Port Harcourt, a high-impact site on Airport Road near the Igwuruta Police Station has been selected.

Floki expects over 36.5 million impressions during the four-week campaign, which kicks off next week.

About Floki

Floki is the people's cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Floki aims to become the world's most known and most used cryptocurrency and intends to achieve this ambitious goal through a focus on utility, philanthropy, community, and marketing.

Floki currently has 490,000+ holders and a strong brand recognised by billions of people worldwide due to its strategic marketing partnerships.

