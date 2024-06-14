Theralase Technologies Inc.: Reminder Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting for Shareholders of Theralase

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2024 / Theralase® Technologies Inc. ("Theralase®" or the "Company") (TSXV:TLT)(OTCQB:TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light and/or radiation activated small molecules and their formulations intended for the safe and effective destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses, is providing a reminder notice for its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") for shareholders of Theralase® that is scheduled for Wednesday, June 19th at 4:30 pm ET at its corporate head office; specifically, 41 Hollinger Road, Toronto, Ontario, M4B 3G4.

In order to help make the AGSM more interactive for those shareholders, who are unable to attend in person, after the formal part of the AGSM has concluded, Theralase® will be hosting a virtual Zoom presentation on Wednesday June 19th , 2024 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm ET, which will include a corporate power point presentation on the Company, followed by a question and answer period where all shareholders are able to submit their questions.

Please note that not all questions will be able to be answered in the time allotted and no questions will be answered that entail material information that has not been previously publicly disclosed via corporate press release.

Zoom Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83200739937

Conference Call in: 1-647-558-0588 (Canada) / 1-646-558-8656 (US) - not required for those attending by Zoom.

An archived version of the virtual Zoom presentation will be available on the Theralase® website pending compilation.

About Theralase® Technologies Inc.:

Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light and/or radiation activated small molecule compounds, their associated drug formulations and the light systems that activate them, with a primary objective of efficacy and a secondary objective of safety in the destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses.

Additional information is available at www.theralase.com and www.sedarplus.ca

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements include; but, are not limited to statements regarding the Company's proposed development plans with respect to small molecules and their drug formulations. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "may, "should", "will", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "expects", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions; including, statements related to the current expectations of Company's management for future research, development and commercialization of the Company's small molecules and their drug formulations, preclinical research, clinical studies and regulatory approvals.

These statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions; including, the ability of the Company to fund and secure the regulatory approvals to successfully complete various clinical studies in a timely fashion and implement its development plans. Other risks include: the ability of the Company to successfully commercialize its small molecule and drug formulations, the risk that access to sufficient capital to fund the Company's operations may not be available on terms that are commercially favorable to the Company or at all, the risk that the Company's small molecule and drug formulations may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical studies, the risk that the Company's fails to comply with the term of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business, the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property, the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict.

Readers should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in the press release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

