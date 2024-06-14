Grounded People Apparel Inc.: Grounded People Clarifies Press Release

Grounded People Apparel Inc. ("Grounded" or the "Company") (CSE:SHOE)(OTCQB:GPAIF)(FRA:K1G) (WKN: A3DVB1), a fair-trade and sustainable shoe company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and dedicated to reducing the harmful impact of the global fashion industry on the environment, issues this news release, at the request of the British Columbia Securities Commission, in order to clarify disclosure contained in its news release dated June 7, 2024 ("News Release"). Specifically, the Company disclosed certain year-to-year and quarter-to-quarter sales increases in the News Release by way of reporting percentages. The Company acknowledges that this method of presenting financial disclosure lacks the balance and context which the Company strives to provide in its public disclosure. Accordingly, the Company retracts the disclosure contained in the News Release in its entirety. This retraction also applies to all channels through which its investor relations services provider, Stride Publishing ("Stride"), has distributed any materials regarding the Company.

The Company notes that, as disclosed in a news release dated February 7, 2023, the Company has in place an agreement with Stride under which Stride is to provide services pertaining to investor relations, creation of content, digital advertisement placement and monitoring of digital campaigns. The Company paid Stride $550,000 in consideration for such services (such payment having been made in February 2023); the Company has not issued any securities to Stride as compensation for the aforementioned services.

ABOUT GROUNDED PEOPLE APPAREL

Grounded People Apparel Inc. is a Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada based innovative apparel company focused on delivering high quality products to its customers that are 100% PeTA - APPROVED vegan. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of fair-trade, sustainable and earth-conscious fashion. The Company's initial products, which launched in the fourth quarter of 2021, were its high-top and low-cut canvas sneakers, which are made from sustainable, ethically-sourced and produced materials, and are manufactured by fair-trade workers, in a 100% vegan manufacturing facility which is located in Brazil.

In addition to its commitment to a fashion industry that reduces waste and environmental impacts, the Company aims to create a meaningful positive impact on the world through its L.A.C.E.S. campaign. The L.A.C.E.S. campaign provides consumers an option to select a specific set of shoelaces to accompany their footwear purchase the colour of which is associated with one of the charities the Company has committed to support, whereby all profits from the sale of shoelaces will be donated correspondingly.

