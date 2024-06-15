FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 19, 2024

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. ("FLYHT" or the "Company") (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) today announced that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting (AGM) virtually, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 9:00 am MT. Following the formal meeting, FLYHT will provide a brief corporate update followed by a question-and-answer session. Questions can be emailed in advance to investors@flyht.com.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can access the live audio webcast by pre-registering up to 48 hours in advance at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10023148/f7bbc695a4. Public listen-only access will be available via telephone at 1-844-763-8274 (Canada/USA toll-free) and +1-647-484-8814 (International toll).

A replay of the meeting will be available on the Investor Relations section of FLYHT's website as soon as it is available from the conference call vendor.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products, AFIRS. Solutions include an aircraft satcom/interface device that enables cockpit voice communications, transmission of aircraft data both while inflight via satellite and post-flight via 5G, real-time aircraft state and fleet status analysis, and preventative maintenance solutions. FLYHT's hardware products can also be interfaced with FLYHT's proprietary relative humidity sensors to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

