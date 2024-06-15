Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 15.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Rekordumsatz in Millionenhöhe – diese Aktie steht vor einer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUUY | ISIN: CA30252U3038 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
15.06.2024 01:50 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 19, 2024

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2024 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. ("FLYHT" or the "Company") (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) today announced that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting (AGM) virtually, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 9:00 am MT. Following the formal meeting, FLYHT will provide a brief corporate update followed by a question-and-answer session. Questions can be emailed in advance to investors@flyht.com.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can access the live audio webcast by pre-registering up to 48 hours in advance at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10023148/f7bbc695a4. Public listen-only access will be available via telephone at 1-844-763-8274 (Canada/USA toll-free) and +1-647-484-8814 (International toll).

A replay of the meeting will be available on the Investor Relations section of FLYHT's website as soon as it is available from the conference call vendor.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products, AFIRS. Solutions include an aircraft satcom/interface device that enables cockpit voice communications, transmission of aircraft data both while inflight via satellite and post-flight via 5G, real-time aircraft state and fleet status analysis, and preventative maintenance solutions. FLYHT's hardware products can also be interfaced with FLYHT's proprietary relative humidity sensors to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.
Alana Forbes
Chief Financial Officer
403.291.7437
investors@flyht.com		FNK IR LLC
Matt Chesler, CFA
Investor Relations
646.809.2183
mchesler@flyht.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.