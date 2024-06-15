Kids Get in Free: High School Baseball National Championship Series, Presented by Stinger Sports, Set for June 27-30 at Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, NE

The best-of-the-best high school baseball players from across the country are coming to Omaha. See the stars of tomorrow battle it out on the biggest stage.

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2024 / The heart of America's pastime beats stronger than ever as the High School Baseball National Championship Series, presented by Stinger Sports, arrives in Omaha, Nebraska, from June 27-30 at the iconic Charles Schwab Field. Following closely on the heels of the College World Series, this highly anticipated event will showcase the nation's top high school talent in a battle for supremacy.





High School Baseball National Championship, Omaha, NE

Fans of all ages are invited to experience the thrill of championship baseball in a family-friendly environment. Stinger Sports is proud to announce that children 12 and under will receive free admission to all games throughout the series. This initiative aims to foster a love for the game and create unforgettable memories for young baseball enthusiasts, and inspire the next generation of players and fans. To receive the free tickets, kids 12 and under (accompanied by an adult) must go to the box office on location before the game. Additional day passes and full series passes can be purchased HERE

"The High School Baseball National Championship Series is not just about competition; it's about community, inspiration, and love of the game," said Event Sponsor, Brandon Eaton, CEO of Stinger Sports. "By allowing kids 12 and under to attend for free, we hope to ignite a lifelong passion for baseball in these young fans, who are the future of the sport."

Set against the backdrop of the world-renowned Charles Schwab Stadium, the Championship Series promises a vibrant atmosphere filled with thrilling plays, emerging stars, and the electric energy of youth sports at its finest. Attendees can look forward to an array of activities and entertainment, ensuring an unforgettable experience both on and off the field. The 21-game event will also be televised on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPNU.

Event Highlights:

Dates: June 27-30, 2024

June 27-30, 2024 Location: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Nebraska

Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Nebraska Free Admission for Kids 12 and Under: Encouraging families to enjoy the excitement together

Encouraging families to enjoy the excitement together Top High School Teams: Featuring the best talent from across the country, competing for national glory

Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary event. Bring the whole family and join us in Omaha.

For more information, event schedule and to secure your tickets, PLEASE CLICK HERE.

About Stinger Sports:

Stinger Sports creates high-quality and affordable baseball and softball gear as well as incredible uniform packages for all different sports. Stinger Sports is dedicated to helping grow participation in youth sports in the United States and globally.

