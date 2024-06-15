Barton Gold Holdings Limited: Seismic Survey Reveals Tarcoola Goldfield Architecture

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2024 /

HIGHLIGHTS

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD)(FRA:BGD3)(OTCQB:BGDFF) (Barton or the Company) is pleased to announce seismic analysis results from the Tarcoola Gold Project (Tarcoola), where in August 2023 HiSeis completed a detailed survey using a combination of accelerated weight drop and Vibroseis trucks.1

The survey successfully mapped several new and previously untested structures across the historical Tarcoola Goldfield, with preliminary analysis indicating that gold mineralisation is closely associated with deeper-tapping sub-vertical structures similar to the Perseverance Fault.

Fig 1 - Tarcoola NE trending (blue), NE sinistral (green), and NW trending (purple) fault structures

Commenting on the Tarcoola seismic survey results, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:

"We are excited to see the Tarcoola Goldfield's detailed architecture for the first time since its discovery 130 years ago. With little modern exploration and a history of high-grade production from over 600 shallow historical workings, the potential for exciting new discoveries is significant. We are analysing these results in combination with our other data sets, and expect to drill test our highest-priority exploration targets during early 2024."

Background & Program Overview

During 2020 Barton completed a high-definition reprocessing of historical seismic data around Tarcoola to better understand the local structural architecture.1 The results confirmed the location and orientation of the Perseverance Fault (which controls the mineralisation of the Perseverance Mine) and identified a system of major structures analogous to the Perseverance Fault across the historical Tarcoola Goldfield.2

In August 2023 the Company completed a new seismic survey over this target area, collecting over 40 line-km of data along 5 lines to develop a higher resolution model of near surface (0-500m depth) structures.3

Key Observations from New August 2023 Seismic Survey

The Perseverance Mine is located on Mining Lease (ML) 6455 and was operated during 2017 and 2018, with an average ore grade of ~3.8 g/t Au sent to the Company's Central Gawler Mill during 2018.4 The latest analysis indicates a corridor of Perseverance Fault-like structures located just west of the open pit.

Fig 4 - Interpreted analogous structures located adjacent and parallel to the Perseverance Fault

The new model (fig. 5) suggests that gold tends to occur in association with early NE trending structures (blue), in the footwall of NNE trending sinistral basin faults (green), and in the footwall of later NW trending faults (purple). This is the first time that known gold occurrences can be put into a structural framework. Larger occurrences appear to be closely associated with deep-tapping sub-vertical structures like the Perseverance Fault, with several such structures newly identified through this seismic analysis. Fig 5 - Tarcoola interpreted structural architecture with key known regional gold occurrences

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to new Exploration Results for the Tarcoola Gold Project (including drilling, sampling, geophysical surveys and geological interpretation) is based upon, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation compiled by Mr Marc Twining BSc (Hons). Mr Twining is an employee of Barton Gold Holdings Ltd and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Geoscientists (AusIMM Member 112811) and has sufficient experience with the style of mineralisation, the deposit type under consideration and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (The JORC Code). Mr Twining consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based upon this information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Barton Gold

Barton Gold is an ASX, OTCQB and Frankfurt stock exchange listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable 1.3Moz Au JORC Mineral Resources endowment (40.6Mt @ 1.0 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.*

Tarcoola Gold Project

Existing brownfield open pit mine within trucking distance of Barton's processing plant

Under-explored asset with untapped scale potential

Tunkillia Gold Project

1.15Moz Au Mineral Resources (38Mt @ 0.94 g/t Au)*

District-scale structures with advanced satellite targets

Infrastructure

650ktpa CIP process plant, mine village, and airstrip

Tarcoola ~40 person lodging to support mine operations

Tunkillia camp to support dedicated project team

Competent Persons Statement & Previously Reported Information

The information in this announcement that relates to the historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources as listed in the table below is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by the Competent Person whose name appears in the same row, who is an employee of or independent consultant to the Company and is a Member or Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) or a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO). Each person named in the table below has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to quality as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012.

Activity Competent Person Membership Status Tarcoola Mineral Resource Dr Andrew Fowler (Consultant) AusIMM Member Tarcoola Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021) Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant) AIG Member Tarcoola Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021) Mr Marc Twining (Employee) AusIMM Member Tunkillia Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021) Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant) AIG Member Tunkillia Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021) Mr Marc Twining (Employee) AusIMM Member Tunkillia Mineral Resource Dr Andrew Fowler (Consultant) AusIMM Member Challenger Mineral Resource Mr Dale Sims (Consultant) AusIMM / AIG Fellow / Member Western Gawler Craton JV Mineral Resource Mr Richard Maddocks (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow

The information relating to historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources in this announcement is extracted from the Company's Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 or as otherwise noted in this announcement, available from the Company's website at www.bartongold.com.au or on the ASX website www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Exploration Results and Mineral Resource information included in previous announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the applicable Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the previous announcements.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "target" and "intend" and statements than an event or result "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to business, legal and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to property interests, the global economic climate, commodity prices, sovereign and legal risks, and environmental risks. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and opinions at the date the statements are made. Barton undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such dates or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein. Any estimates or projections as to events that may occur in the future (including projections of revenue, expense, net income and performance) are based upon the best judgment of Barton from information available as of the date of this document. There is no guarantee that any of these estimates or projections will be achieved. Actual results will vary from the projections and such variations may be material. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. Any reliance placed by the reader on this document, or on any forward-looking statement contained in or referred to in this document will be solely at the readers own risk, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

Total Barton attributable JORC (2012) Mineral Resources include 679koz Au (22.2Mt @ 1.0 g/t) in Indicated and 618koz Au (18.36Mt @ 1.0 g/t) in Inferred categories.

SOURCE: Barton Gold Holdings Limited