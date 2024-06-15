Barton Gold Holdings Limited: Assays Confirm High-Grade Tarcoola Open Pit Extensions

Multiple new structures indicate material strike and depth potential
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2024 /
HIGHLIGHTS
- Shallow, broad intersections up to ~12 g/t Au confirm attractive pit floor mineralisation, with ~7,000m reverse circulation (RC) drill program ongoing across high-grade Tarcoola Goldfield1
Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD)(OTCQB:BGDFF)(FRA:BGD3) (Barton or the Company) is pleased to announce high-grade assays from the Perseverance open pit mine in the Tarcoola Goldfield (Tarcoola). During September and December 2023, and April 2024, Barton completed 26 RC drill holes (total 1,688m) and 3 diamond drill (DD) holes (total ~600m) to test for shallow, easily accessible open pit mineralisation.2
Assays have now confirmed multiple shallow high-grade extensions of pit floor mineralisation in, and new high-grade structures below, Tarcoola's brownfield Perseverance open pit mine.
Commenting on the Tarcoola open pit drill results, Barton Managing Director Alex Scanlon said:"This is an exciting start to the second part of our regional strategy - pursuing shallow, high-grade mineralisation in the Tarcoola Goldfield. Our success in connecting deeper mineralisation to the existing pit floor and identifying shallow new structures is a significant boost in navigating the pathway toward potential 'Stage 1' operations."
Multiple zones of high-grade mineralisation in pit floor
Drilling has identified high-grade mineralisation in the pit floor, and new high-grade structures beneath the lower benches of the southwest pit wall. Key new intercepts are shown in the figure and table below.
|Hole ID
Interval (m)
Grade (g/t Au)
Depth (m)
|Note
|TBM0103
12
@
1.67
from
12
|Estimated true width 2.1m#
|TBM0103
10
@
2.71
from
29
|Estimated true width 1.8m#
|TBM0104
20
@
2.67
from
4
|Estimated true width 6m#
|TBM0107
13
@
1.54
from
11
|Estimated true width 6.5m
|TBM0108
28
@
1.42
from
13
|Estimated true width 4m#
|TBM0109
6
@
11.9
from
20
|Estimated true width 2.2m
|TBM0113
8
@
2.94
from
34
|Estimated true width 5m
|TBM0114
14
@
1.82
from
37
|Estimated true width 4.5m
|TBM0115
14
@
2.02
from
27
|Estimated true width 7.8m
|TBM0117
17
@
3.27
from
29
|Estimated true width 8.0m
|TBM0119
25
@
2.70
from
35
|Estimated true width 3.3m
|TBM0122
56
@
1.20
from
73
|true width unknown
|TBM0123
17
@
1.59
from
74
|true width unknown
|TBM0124
5
@
4.01
from
11
|true width unknown
|TBM0124
7
@
3.72
from
67
|true width unknown
#intersections are part of wider (true width) mineralised zones (refer to Table 3)
New drilling provides continuity between pit floor and prior deeper drilling
Drilling has successfully connected deeper modelled mineralisation with prior models of mineralisation historically mined in the pit floor, as well as shallow high-grade mineralisation previously drilled but remaining in the open pit floor. Broad, high-grade intercepts associated with the Granite Vein structure near the current pit floor have helped reconcile modelled mineralisation and extend it to depth.
New high-grade structures confirmed in southwest corner of open pit
Assays have also now confirmed multiple new shallow, high-grade structures located below the lower benches of the southwest pit wall, which may reconcile to identified Perseverance West structures.
Granite Vein mineralisation mapped south of Perseverance open pit
DD holes south of the open pit intersected mineralisation interpreted to be the southern continuation of the Granite Vein in the open pit, and have identified a 50m wide zone of healed faults within the Paxton Granite which provides valuable geological context for the earlier Deliverance Prospect work by Barton.3
Regional target drilling also advancing across priority targets
A ~7,000m reverse circulation (RC) drill program remains ongoing across the Tarcoola Goldfield, focused on priority structural targets including Tolmer, Mulgathing, Dark Hill and Warburton.
Authorised by the Board of Directors of Barton Gold Holdings Limited.
For further information, please contact:
|Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au
+61 425 226 649
|Shannon Coates
Company Secretary
cosec@bartongold.com.au
+61 8 9322 1587
1 Refer to ASX announcements dated 28 November 2023 and 14 May 2024
2 Refer to ASX announcements dated 25 September and 8 December 2023, and 22 April 2024
3 Refer to ASX announcement dated 27th October 2021
4 Refer to ASX announcements dated 28 November 2023 and 14 May 2024
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results for the Tarcoola Gold Project (including drilling, sampling, geophysical surveys and geological interpretation) is based upon, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation compiled by Mr Marc Twining BSc (Hons). Mr Twining is an employee of Barton Gold Holdings Ltd and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Geoscientists (AusIMM Member 112811) and has sufficient experience with the style of mineralisation, the deposit type under consideration and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (The JORC Code). Mr Twining consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based upon this information in the form and context in which it appears.
JORC Table 1 - Tarcoola Gold Project
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
Commentary
Sampling techniques
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. "RC drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay"). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information
Sampling during Barton Gold's RC drill programs at Tarcoola was obtained through reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling methods. Historic RC and diamond drilling methods were also used in drilling campaigns completed since the mid-1990s.
Rotary air-blast (RAB) and aircore drilling has also been completed. These holes were used to guide interpretation but were not used for previous grade estimations or modelling of the results reported in the accompanying Announcement.
The drilling program used a Metzke cone splitter (or similar) attached to the cyclone. One-metre splits were constrained by chute and butterfly valves to derive a 2-4kg split on the cyclone. Samples above 1m depth were not collected.
Diamond core for drilling has been sawn in half using an automated core saw. Field duplicates were derived from using quarter core for the designated interval.
Historic diamond core has been sawn in half or quarter using a core saw.
Historic RC samples were collected using various splitting methods over the project's history. A splitter was generally used; however, spear samples were taken for a period of time in some holes.
The sample preparation for drilling conducted in 2023 and 2024 of the one-metre sampling for Barton Gold's RC and diamond drill program was conducted by Bureau Veritas (Adelaide) using method FA1 where the 2-3kg split sample received at the laboratory is weighed, dried, crushed to 10mm, pulverized to 75 micron and split to provide a 40g sample for fire assay analysis.
The sample preparation of the one-metre sampling for Barton Gold's 2021 RC drill program was conducted by Intertek Genalysis (Adelaide) using method SP1 where the 2-3kg split sample received at the laboratory is weighed, dried, crushed to 3mm, pulverized to 75 micron and split to provide a 50g sample for fire assay and adequate pulverized material for possible future multi-element analysis.
Historically RC and diamond drilling samples were analysed by various laboratories by either fire assay or Aqua Regia digest, detection by atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS) or a Pulverise and Leach (PAL) process. 1 m RC or diamond samples were generally collected.
Drilling techniques
Drill type (e.g. core, RC, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).
The RC drilling by Barton Gold used a face-sampling 5 ¾" RC drilling techniques undertaken by Egan Drilling. Egan drilling used an air delivery systems comprising primary and auxillary compressor plus booster, delivering nominal air capacities of approximately 1000psi/2000cfm.
Historic drilling has taken place over numerous periods since the
mid- 1980s as follows:
Drill sample recovery
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
Drilling recoveries were qualitatively described for each drilled interval in the field database along with an estimation of moisture content. In general recoveries were good in the order of 30-40kg for each one-metre interval of RC drilling and less than 1% of intervals noted any moisture content. Diamond core recoveries beneath the base of weathering were >98%. Samples submitted to the laboratory were weighed on a dry, as-received basis and reported along with assay results.
No relationship between grade and recovery has been identified.
Drilling recoveries prior to 2012 were not recorded for both RC chips and diamond core. Some earlier reports noted difficult drilling. Grenfell noted that care was taken to maximise recoveries and minimise contamination and wet drilling conditions were not often encountered. AngloGold noted no major problems with drilling conditions.
TGL RC drilling programmes noted good recoveries, with weights of 30-40kg achieved in fresh material. Within the weathered zone, sample weights were more variable. Holes collared in the Quaternary overburden yielded poor or no recovery from the upper unconsolidated cover sequence, which does not host gold mineralisation.
Diamond core recoveries were recorded by TGL. Local zones of core loss were noted in the oxide zone however core recoveries were generally good.
The RC drilling was closely monitored by the site geologist to ensure optimal recovery and that samples were considered representative.
Historically, HQ triple tube (HQ3) drilling was used for some holes to maximise core recovery. Re-entry holes were not triple-tubed as they were drilled straight into fresh bedrock. Drilling rates were controlled, and short drill runs were often used through the oxide zone to maximise core recovery.
Logging
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.
The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
The RC drilling program electronically logged a number of parameters direct into a database including: Stratigraphy, lithology, weathering, primary and secondary colour, texture, grainsize, alteration type-style-intensity and mineralisation type-style-percentage.
Diamond drilling used the same logging methodology, although additional strip logging was undertaken to aid in geological interpretation and correlation between adjacent drill holes.
Logging practices varied over the project's history, however AngloGold attempted to standardize the logging by relogging holes in 2002. Approximately 17,000m of diamond and RC drilling and conversion of historical data into a consistent coding system. Some inconsistency in the logging is evident in the current database, however significant mapping has been completed in the pit which, in conjunction with the logging, provides a sound geological basis to prepare a Mineral Resource estimate.
Logging from drilling is generally qualitative in nature.
All diamond core and RC drilling has been geologically logged.
Subsampling techniques and sample preparation
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
Quality control procedures adopted for all subsampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
SADME (1964) - Diamond holes were quarter-cored by Grenfell.
Aberfoyle (1979-1985) - Samples of open holes TP001-021 were collected in a PVC bag via a cyclone, and then split downto approximately 1.5kg.
Newmex Exploration Limited/Tarcoola Gold Ltd (1987-1988) - RC samples from TRC001-TRC025 were collected over 1m intervals via a cyclone with an incorporated splitter.
Approximately 3kg was collected for analysis. RC samples from TRC026-TRC138 were collected over 1m intervals and riffle split to collect a sample. The weight of the sample was approximately 2kg.
BHP (1987-1989) - RC holes were sampled at 1m intervals with rock chips homogenized via a cyclone before being split and sampled. A 4m composite sample weighing approximately 2.5kg was initially submitted for analysis. The 1m samples were only submitted if the original 4m sample returned a value of >0.5 g/t Au. Diamond core was apparently half-cored, with samples generally taken at 1m intervals.
Grenfell (1991-1993) - RC holes were sampled at 1m intervals were collected in full in plastic bags. The plastic bags were rolled several times to help ensure mixing prior to collecting a 1-2kg sample using a short plastic tube inserted diagonally several times into the material. A 4 m composite was initially submitted for analysis. 1m samples were only submitted if the original 4m sample returned a value of >0.3 g/t Au. Diamond core was apparently half-cored, with samples generally taken at 1m intervals.
Grenfell (1995-1997) - RC holes were sampled at 1m intervals were collected in full in a plastic bucket, and then poured through a three-tier riffle splitter. Buckets were emptied through the splitter at 0.5m intervals. A 3kg sample was collected in a calico bag for assay, and the remaining sample collected in a large plastic bag. Poor sample recovery was apparently only noted within a small number of drillholes.
Diamond core was apparently half-cored, with samples generally taken at 1m intervals.
AngloGold (2001-2002) - RC holes were sampled at 1m intervals. Detail surrounding the RC subsampling techniques was not provided to CSA Global. Diamond core was apparently half- cored, with samples generally taken at 1m intervals.
Subsampling is performed during the preparation stage according to the assay laboratories' internal protocols.
During the RC drilling program a field duplicate was collected off a second chute on the cyclone splitter at a frequency of 3 for each 100-original sample intervals.
To the best of the Competent Persons knowledge, no RC field duplicates were taken prior to 1995. After 1995, field duplicates have generally been inserted in the sample stream at a rate of one in every 20 samples. No data was provided for the AngloGold drilling program however (2001-2002). Results generally give confidence in sampling procedures.
Sample sizes are considered to be appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
Analytical techniques have varied somewhat over the projects history and are summarised below.
SADME (1964) - Diamond holes were sent to Amdel in Adelaide for analysis by Aqua Regia digest flame AAS with a 0.02 detection limit. Any samples returning grades >1 g/t Au were re-assayed by fire assay with an AAS finish.
Aberfoyle Exploration (1985-1987) - Samples were submitted to Classic Laboratories in Perth for fire assay using a 50g charge.
Newmex Exploration Limited, Tarcoola Gold Limited (1987- 1988) - Samples from TRC001-TRC025 were submitted to Genalysis in Perth for analysis using Aqua Regia digest and AAS finish after roasting to oxidise sulphides. Fire assay was carried out on all samples containing >1 g/t Au determined following Aqua Regia. Samples from TRC026-TRC138 were submitted to Classic Comlabs, Adelaide for analysis by fire assay.
BHP Gold (1988-1991) - Samples were submitted to Amdel Laboratories in Adelaide for analysis. The analytical method is not known.
Queens Road Mine/Grenfell Resources (1992-1994) - Samples were submitted to Amdel for digest by Aqua Regia (two parts hydrochloric acid to one-part nitric acid), followed by extraction into organic solvent (D.I.B.K.). A 50g subsample was then analysed by AAS with a 0.02 g/t Au detection limit.
Grenfell Resources (1996-1998) - Earlier samples were submitted to Amdel for analysis by Aqua Regia digest with AAS finish. Any samples returning grades >1 g/t Au were re-assayed by fire assay with and AAS finish. Later holes were submitted to Aqua Regia digest with graphite furnace AAS.
AngloGold, Gravity Capital Limited (2001-2002) - Earlier holes (up to TCRC0029) were submitted to Genalysis in Adelaide.
Sample preparation was completed in Adelaide, and then sample analysis was completed in Perth via a 50g fire assay with AAS finish (Method FA50/AAS). Later holes were submitted to Analabs in Perth for analysis by fire assay.
Low Impact Diamond Drilling Services (2008) - Two core holes were submitted to Onsite Laboratory Services, Bendigo for analysis by 25g fire assay with AAS finish. Subsampling techniques are not known.
Tunkillia Gold (2012) - Au analysis was completed by IntertekGenalysis in Adelaide, via a 50 g lead collection fire assay with AAS finish to a 0.005 ppm detection limit (Method FA50/AA).
Tarcoola Gold (2016-2017) - Samples were dried at 90 °C to eliminate the impact of moisture on sample processing. After drying samples are crushed via a Boyd Crusher to <10mm in size then split through a rotary splitter to produce a sub-sample. The crusher is cleaned regularly and has barren bricks crushed between sample groups to prevent contamination. Analysis is through the pulverising and leach (PAL) process. This process reflects the site mill extraction process where: each process is pulverised in aqueous solution with cyanide bearing assay tabs and a collection of assorted sized ball bearings.
Each sample is pulverised for an hour, resulting in an Au-CN complex bearing solution and remnant pulverised sample, and the pulverised material is 95% passing 75 microns. Following PAL processing, samples are decanted, centrifuged and prepared for analysis in an AAS with a solvent separation with a DIBK and residence time of 20 minutes. The sample is then aspirated through the AAS to produce a reading.
Barton Gold (2020) - 2-4kg splits were sent to MinAnalytical in Perth for preparation and analysis using photon assay techniques for gold and ICPOES/MS for multielement geochemistry. The received samples used MinAnalytical's PAP3502R method for preparation which included weighing before drying and crushing to 3mm. A 500g charge was split for analysis using MinAnalytical's PAAU2 photon assay method for gold which is a fully automated technique designed for the analysis of ores. It uses high energy x-rays to excite the atoms so liberation from the surrounding material is not required. The ~500g single-use jars allows for bulk analysis with no chance of cross contamination between samples.
Barton Gold (2021) - 2-4kg splits were sent to Intertek Genalysis in Adelaide for preparation and analysis using 50g fire assay techniques for gold and ICPOES/MS for multielement geochemistry. Whilst preparation and some fire assays were undertaken in Adelaide Intertek also sent some batches to their Perth laboratories for analysis. Intertek's FA50/OE04 method uses a 50 g lead collection fire assay with ICP-OES / MS finish to a 0.005 ppm detection limit. Multielement samples were analysed using Intertek's method 4A/MS48 which is a 4-acid digest followed by analysis using ICP-OES and MS for 48 elements.
Barton Gold (2022) - 2-4kg splits were sent to Bureau Veritas in Adelaide for preparation and analysis using 40g fire assay techniques for gold. Bureau Veritas' FA1 method uses a 40 g lead collection fire assay with AAS finish to a 0.01 ppm detection limit.
No geophysical studies were used in this latest drilling program.
Barton Gold's RC drilling program included a comprehensive QAQC component with Field Duplicate samples taken at every 30th sample; Certified Standards (selection of OREAS CRM's considered most appropriate for expected grade and composition) were inserted randomly in sequence for at every 50th sample submitted; blanks were inserted in sequence at every 50th sample submitted. Additionally, the laboratories provided their internal QAQC which included check samples, CRM's, blanks and repeats.
Analysis of the duplicate samples was reasonable given the majority fell below detection. Some significant variation was noted however this is considered consistent with the interpreted high nugget style of mineralisation. There was some limited evidence of cross-contamination in the submitted blank samples, but insignificant and not considered material to the results.
Bureau Veritas' analysis for gold using fire assay performed well with all batches falling within the +/-3SD test of the expected value for the given standards (3 OREAS CRM's).
Historically, the amount of sampling and analytical QC data that has been collected has varied over the project's history.
Limited sampling and analytical QC data is available to support drilling programs completed prior to 1992, which represents a relatively minor portion of the dataset.
Between 1992 and 1994, the only meaningful QC data appears to be a comparison of spear and riffle split sampling results. No significant bias was noted between the methods.
Between 1996 and 1998, standard results indicate no significant bias, and blank results suggest no issue with carry-over contamination. Field duplicate results reveal a reasonable amount of scatter, which implies poor sample precision, however no bias was noted. Check (umpire laboratory) assay results also revealed considerable scatter but no significant bias which further attests to the accuracy of the analytical data.
It is understood no QC samples were submitted between 2001 and 2008.
Tunkillia Gold used blanks to monitor carry-over contamination and no significant issues were detected. Field duplicates were used to assess sample precision, while CRMs were used to assess analytical accuracy. Some pulps were also sent to an umpire laboratory as a further check on analytical accuracy.
Field duplicate results provide some confidence sample precision. The scatter which is observed is understandable given the moderate to high nugget effect evident at Tarcoola. The CRMs reasonably demonstrated the accuracy of the laboratory. Pulp repeats were higher than the original results, which did cause some concern however, given the CRM results the Competent Person had reasonable confidence in the accuracy of the primary laboratory.
Tarcoola Gold collected field duplicates to monitor sample precision and submitted one main CRM to monitor analytical accuracy. The field duplicate results give some confidence in sample precision, with the scatter which is observed likely a consequence of the high-nugget nature of the mineralisation. Although only one CRM was used, no bias was noted.
Verification of sampling and assaying
The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
The use of twinned holes.
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
Alternative company personnel have verified significant intersections.
No twinned holes were used in the course of this program.
All data collected in the reported program including collar details, drilling records, sampling records and geological logs are recorded directly into spreadsheets in the field which includes comprehensive interval validation processes.
Gyro downhole surveys and Assay results were provided in digital format.
All relevant historical data was entered into a DataShed database where various validation checks were performed. Data was exported into an Access Database.
No adjustments were made to any assay data in this release.
Location of data points
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drillholes (collar and downhole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
Specification of the grid system used.
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
All 2023 RC collars were sited using a Garmin hand-held GPS system, with drill collars picked up using a Leica DGPS system post-drilling (<0.1m accuracy). The RL was generated from the LiDAR survey collected at the completion of drilling.
All Barton RC holes were downhole surveyed using a Reflex EZ-Gyro system which provided measurements at 10m intervals up and down hole.
Collar location and downhole survey methods have varied somewhat over the project's history. Almost all hole collars have been surveyed by GPS, DGPS or total station methods, with checks completed against the topographic DTM.
Downhole survey methods have varied somewhat over the projects history and are summarised below.
Aberfoyle (1979-1985) - Holes not surveyed. Set-up positions were used and are well documented.
BHP (1987-1989) - Holes not surveyed. Set-up positions were used and are well documented.
Grenfell (1991-1997) - A single shot Eastman camera was used, with surveys taken every 30-50m (GP, GL series). Early generation holes completed by Grenfell/Queens Road were not surveyed at the time of the drilling. Grenfell conducted a campaign of Eastman surveys for open historical holes, using Fugro Survey as a contractor.
AngloGold (2001-2002) - A single shot Eastman camera was used, with surveys taken every 30-50m (TCD, TCRC series).
Tunkillia Gold (2012) - A reflex Ezi-shot downhole camera was used, with readings taken every 30m for diamond holes (TADD series) and end-of-hole for RC holes (TARC series). TGL completed validation checks on the downhole surveys including consistency checks on available databases, comparison of digital databases against hard copy records, and against original Eastman camera discs, cross checks on grid to magnetic conversions and visual review.
Tarcoola Gold (2016-2017) - In February 2017, Kinetic
Technologies was engaged to perform a downhole optics survey for a geotechnical review. A total of seven holes were downhole surveyed for deviation using a directional survey probe.
Readings were taken at 10m downhole intervals. Results showed minor lifting in holes deeper than 28m. The majority of grade control holes are drilled to 23m; hence hole deviation is not considered to be significant
All site data is reported in Geocentric Datum of Australia 1994 (GDA94) and Vertical Datum in Australian Height Datum (AHD). The map projection is MGA Zone 53. Historic Survey Data has been converted to GDA94.
In March 2020 Barton gold engaged Aerometrex to collect LiDAR and high-resolution ortho-imagery over the entire Tarcoola Mining Lease. All datasets are levelled to the LiDAR survey.
Data spacing and distribution
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
The diamond drilling at Perseverance West was designed to provide overlapping vertical coverage to aid with geological interpretation.
The spacing of RC drill holes was determined in accordance with the requirements to provide drill coverage to augment and complement existing drilling coverage within and beneath the open pit. The data spacing is considered appropriate for Mineral Resource estimation.
Sample compositing was not applied.
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
|The siting of RC drill holes and the design dip and azimuth of the RC drill holes was influenced and constrained by available drill positions within the open pit to enable testing of specific target positions. Some drill holes were drilled oblique to the targeted mineralised structure and whilst no sampling bias has been introduced, reporting of estimated true widths has been provided where possible to ensure representative reporting.
Sample security
The measures taken to ensure sample security.
Barton Gold staff oversaw the sampling on the RC drill rig and maintained oversight of sample security whilst onsite during the drilling programs. Split samples were inserted into pre-printed calico bags. These tied bags were, in batches of 5, ziplocked into labelled poly-weave bags which were inserted into ziplocked Bulka-bags. The bulka bags were strapped onto pallets and loaded by a Barton Gold representative on to a semitrailer for transport to the laboratories in Adelaide and Perth. The trailers were not unloaded whilst in transit.
Diamond drill core was either cut on site or transported from the project site to Adelaide and cut by experienced and reputable service providers. The core cutting agents undertook sampling of the drill core and subsequent delivery of samples to the laboratory. Barton Gold staff undertook regular visits during core cutting and sampling processes to verify the integrity of processes being undertaken.
Barton does not have detailed information in regard to sample security measures taken by previous owners of the Tarcoola project. However, Barton understands that these procedures have been in accordance with commonly adopted standard industry practices
Audits or reviews
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data
An internal peer review of the exploration data processes has been completed by Barton Gold which has included a detailed review of the assay, survey and QAQC data.
MacArthur carried out a review of sampling techniques and data in 2013.
Mining Plus undertook a comprehensive audit of the historical drilling database in 2020 and have in part rebuilt the database using original assay results and incorporated significant supporting metadata.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
Criteria
Commentary
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
The Tarcoola ML Project area lies within Mineral Lease (ML) 6455. ML6455 covers an area of 725.35 ha and is situated completely within Exploration Licence (EL) 6210 which was owned by Tarcoola 2 Pty Ltd a wholly owned subsidiary of Barton Gold Pty Ltd. The Mining Lease is covered by a registered Native Title determination held by the Antakirinja Matu-Yankunytjatjara Aboriginal Corporation (AMYAC). Tarcoola 2 has a deed of agreement with AMYAC and all work programs have been approved by AMYAC. Adjacent to the Perseverance Deposit and the Deliverance/Eclipse Target areas are registered State Heritage Places.
The Tarcoola deposit is currently held under a Mining Lease which is listed as Under Care and Maintenance. There are no known impediments to obtaining future licences.
Exploration done by other parties
Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
The Tarcoola deposit has been subject to sporadic exploration by numerous parties since alluvial gold was first discovered in 1893. Companies who have undertaken drilling include: Newmex Exploration, BHP, Grenfell Resources, AngloGold, Stellar, Hiltaba Gold, Tunkillia Gold and Tarcoola Gold.
Geology
Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
The Tarcoola Project covers a portion of the north-western Gawler Craton centred over the historic Tarcoola goldfield, where Archaean and Proterozoic rocks form the basement to an extensive cover of Phanerozoic sediments. The Archaean basement has been extensively deformed, whereas the Proterozoic rocks have been weakly to moderately deformed.
At Perseverance (current Tarcoola open pit mine), gold mineralisation is hosted within sedimentary rocks of the Tarcoola Formation and granite, both of Proterozoic age. The granite is variably in fault contact with or unconformably overlain by the sediments, which consists of conglomerate, limestone, sandstone, siltstones, and shale. A suite of later intrusions (Lady Jane Diorite) cut both the sedimentary rocks and the granite.
Mafic high level intrusives associated with the 1590Ma Hiltaba Magmatic Event are considered to control the spatial setting of both gold and base metal mineralisation.
Three deformation events have been recognised in the area. D1 is characterised by open folding and NNW-directed thrusting, responsibly for the southerly dip of the sedimentary package at Perseverance. Steeply dipping NW and NE trending brittle faults developed during D2. These structures host and control the gold mineralisation in the Tarcoola Ridge area. The third deformation event (D3) is represented by the late E-W trending barren quartz veins.
Gold has locally been remobilised and enriched in the weathering profile. The base of complete oxidation occurs typically 10-40m below surface, and the base of partial oxidation occurs at a depth of ~20-60m.
Within the primary zone, sericite-quartz-pyrite alteration zones are spatially associated with the mineralisation and overprint earlier hematite-magnetite alteration. An outer halo of chlorite (+/-leucoxene and pyrite) is developed. Pyrite, galena and sphalerite are the main associated sulphide minerals, with subordinate amounts of chalcopyrite bornite and/or arsenopyrite noted.
Veins can be discrete or form wider stockwork zones and are surrounded by broader quartz-sericite alteration envelopes which can host lower grade background halos of mineralisation. Dispersed supergene mineralisation in the oxide zone can be largely detached from veining.
For more detail see: Budd, A & Skirrow, R, 2007. The Nature and Origin of Gold Deposits of the Tarcoola Goldfield and Implications for the Central Gawler Gold Province, South Australia. Economic Geology, 2007.
Drillhole information
A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drillholes:
If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
A tabulation of the drilling program including the details of historic holes mentioned in this Announcement are presented in Tables 2, 3, 4, & 5.
The drilling results provided in this release relate to an existing mining area with extensive previous drilling. Only previous drilling relevant to providing material context to the current results has been provided.
Data aggregation methods
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
Reported intersections used the following criteria:
No metal equivalents were calculated
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drillhole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. "downhole length, true width not known").
Drillholes have been designed to intersect the mineralisation zone as perpendicular as possible, where possible. Drill collar positions for the reported results were often constrained by the pit floor geometry and access, resulting in a number of drill holes being completed at oblique angles to the mineralised structure in both azimuth and dip. Reported intercepts are downhole length and true width can generally be estimated because the dip of the mineralisation is known. Estimates of true width are provided in reporting where possible.
Diagrams
Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drillhole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
See figures included in the body of this announcement
Balanced reporting
Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.
Balanced reporting of Exploration Results is presented. The Perseverance Pit has extensive previous drilling and only past results that are materially relevant to the current results have been included with figures included in this release.
Other substantive exploration data
Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
No substantive exploration data not already mentioned in this table has been used in the preparation of this Announcement and the Perseverance Pit was successfully mined by TCG in 2017- 2018.
There are however extensive geological, geophysical, geochemical, geotechnical and metallurgical datasets available for this project area
Further work
The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).
Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
Barton Gold is planning further work which will be focused on testing for dip extensions and strike extensions and to confirm grade and geological continuity implied by the current model.
Diagrams have been included in the body of this Announcement
Table 2: Drillhole Collar Details for Barton Gold Perseverance pit (December 2023 - April 2024) and Perseverance West (September 2023) drilling programs mentioned in this announcement.
Hole ID
Easting
Northing
RL
DIP
TAZ
Total Depth (EOH)
Type*
Completion
Target
TBM0094D
454581
6602684
151
-60
110
170.8
DD
13/09/23
Perseverance West
TBM0095D
454653
6602666
151
-60
110
291.6
DD
17/09/23
Perseverance West
TBM0096D
454739
6602627
151
-50
110
146.1
DD
21/09/23
Perseverance West
TBM0097
455155
6603227
122
-45
068
3
RC
4/12/23
Perseverance
TBM0098
455125
6603167
120
-58
270
42
RC
4/12/23
Perseverance
TBM0099
455097
6603123
120
-70
170
42
RC
5/12/23
Perseverance
TBM0100
455087
6603107
119
-70
177
30
RC
5/12/23
Perseverance
TBM0101
455044
6603072
114
-77
150
50
RC
5/12/23
Perseverance
TBM0102
455034
6603058
112
-71
180
54
RC
6/12/23
Perseverance
TBM0103
455012
6603037
109
-83
085
60
RC
7/12/23
Perseverance
TBM0104
455009
6603030
109
-83
123
60
RC
7/12/23
Perseverance
TBM0105
454989
6603021
107
-76
155
85
RC
8/12/23
Perseverance
TBM0106
455140
6603183
121
-59
270
48
RC
6/04/24
Perseverance
TBM0107
455148
6603201
121
-51
270
42
RC
7/04/24
Perseverance
TBM0108
455149
6603219
122
-85
180
72
RC
7/04/24
Perseverance
TBM0109
455156
6603227
123
-70
68
54
RC
8/04/24
Perseverance
TBM0110
454991
6603022
107
-76
155
84
RC
8/04/24
Perseverance
TBM0111
454972
6602988
85
-76
080
66
RC
9/04/24
Perseverance
TBM0112
454973
6602989
85
-65
080
42
RC
9/04/24
Perseverance
TBM0113
454962
6602980
85
-78
123
60
RC
9/04/24
Perseverance
TBM0114
454954
6602969
85
-73
180
78
RC
11/04/24
Perseverance
TBM0115
454954
6602969
85
-64
175
54
RC
11/04/24
Perseverance
TBM0116
454952
6602966
85
-82
126
90
RC
12/04/24
Perseverance
TBM0117
454952
6602966
85
-76
126
60
RC
12/04/24
Perseverance
TBM0118
454940
6602912
90
-50
005
60
RC
13/04/24
Perseverance
TBM0119
454940
6602912
90
-67
357
96
RC
13/04/24
Perseverance
TBM0120
454938
6602912
90
-50
304
54
RC
15/04/24
Perseverance
TBM0121
454945
6602908
90
-56
304
54
RC
16/04/24
Perseverance
TBM0122
454949
6602906
90
-67
304
132
RC
16/04/24
Perseverance
TBM0123
454918
6602870
90
-65
260
108
RC
17/04/24
Perseverance
TBM0124
454917
6602870
90
-55
260
96
RC
18/04/24
Perseverance
*RC=Reverse Circulation, DD= Diamond Core.
Table 3: Significant Intersections for Barton Gold Perseverance pit (December 2023 - April 2024) and Perseverance West (September 2023) drilling programs mentioned in this announcement3
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Metres1
Est. True width (m) 2
Au (g/t)
|Comments &/or including4
|TBM0101
4
7
3
1.6
0.67
|TBM0101
14
17
3
1.6
1.24
|including 1m @ 2.41g/t Au from 15m
|TBM0101
|4 est total true width of 4m between 4-17m
|TBM0102
7
14
7
3.2
0.97
|TBM0102
19
21
2
0.9
1.38
|TBM0102
24
26
2
0.9
1.13
|TBM0102
|4 est total true width of 8m between 7-26m
|TBM0103
1
6
5
0.9
0.50
|TBM0103
10
22
12
2.1
1.67
|including 1m @ 10.3g/t Au from 17m
|TBM0103
29
39
10
1.8
2.71
|including 5m @ 4.66g/t Au from 30m
|TBM0103
45
46
1
0.2
1.67
|TBM0103
|4 est total true width of >8m between 1-46m
|TBM0104
4
24
20
6.0
2.67
including 7m @ 4.64g/t Au from 4m (& including 1m @ 21.2g/t Au from 5m) and
8m @ 2.29g/t Au from 16m (& including 1m @ 6.5g/t Au from 19m)
|TBM0104
28
32
4
1.2
2.69
|including 2m @ 3.86g/t Au from 29m
|TBM0104
37
40
3
0.9
1.89
|including 1m @ 4.48g/t Au from 38m
|TBM0104
|4 est total true width of >9m between 4-40m
|TBM0106
21
22
1
0.6
1.31
|TBM0107
11
24
13
6.5
1.54
|including 1m @ 6.7g/t Au from 19m
|TBM0107
30
33
3
1.5
4.96
|including 2m @ 7.05g/t Au from 30m
|TBM0107
|4 est total true width of 11m between 11-33m
|TBM0108
13
41
28
4.0
1.42
including 2m @ 4.92g/t Au from 15m and
2m @ 3.97g/t Au from 22m
|TBM0108
46
47
1
0.1
8.50
|TBM0108
|4 est total true width of 6m between 13-47m
|TBM0109
20
26
6
2.2
11.9
|including 2m @ 32.9g/t Au from 21m (& including 1m @ 56g/t Au from 21m)
|TBM0110
45
48
3
1.0
0.62
|TBM0111
29
32
3
1.0
3.58
|including 1m @ 9.9g/t Au from 29m
|TBM0113
34
42
8
5.0
2.94
including 1m @ 5.7g/t Au from 34m and
1m @ 9.5g/t Au from 41m
|TBM0113
55
56
1
0.6
1.00
|TBM0114
3
4
1
0.3
1.55
|TBM0114
11
16
5
1.6
0.84
|TBM0114
37
51
14
4.5
1.82
|including 3m @ 4.77g/t Au from 39m (& including 1m @ 7.9g/t Au from 41m)
|TBM0114
63
65
2
0.6
4.23
|TBM0115
2
4
2
1.1
0.74
|TBM0115
27
41
14
7.8
2.02
including 1m @ 7.7g/t Au from 29m and
2m @ 3.98g/t Au from 34m
|TBM0115
46
54
8
4.5
0.71
|TBM0116
3
9
6
2.4
2.88
|including 1m @ 11.5g/t Au from 5m
|TBM0116
23
27
4
1.6
0.61
|including 1m @ 1.16g/t Au from 26m
|TBM0116
38
44
6
2.4
2.63
|including 1m @ 12.6g/t Au from 41m
|TBM0116
50
54
4
1.6
4.06
|including 1m @ 13.7g/t Au from 50m
|TBM0116
68
70
2
0.8
1.42
|TBM0116
|4 est total true width of 6m between 38-54m
|TBM0117
2
3
1
0.6
1.27
|TBM0117
29
46
17
8.0
3.27
including 1m @ 11.3g/t Au from 29m and
5m @ 7.50g/t Au from 35m (& including 1m @ 28.3g/t Au
|TBM0118
22
24
2
0.4
0.64
|TBM0119
35
60
25
3.3
1.50
|including 6m @ 2.78g/t Au from 48m (& including 1m @ 6.00g/t Au from 49m)
|TBM0119
64
66
2
0.3
1.56
|TBM0119
84
88
4
0.5
1.70
|including 1m @ 3.70g/t Au from 85m
|TBM0121
23
26
3
1.5
1.33
|TBM0122
21
26
5
1.6
0.61
|including 1m @ 0.99g/t Au from 21m
|TBM0122
42
49
7
3
2.76
|including 1m @ 9.20g/t Au from 45m
|TBM0122
53
54
1
0.4
1.91
|TBM0122
57
63
6
2.6
1.19
|including 1m @ 2.89g/t Au from 58m
|TBM0122
73
129
56
not estimated
1.20
including 12m @ 1.83g/t Au from 82m (& including 1m @ 3.89g/t Au) and
18m @ 1.67g/t Au from 106m (& including 1m @3.13g/t Au from 120m)
|TBM0123
2
4
2
not estimated
0.79
|TBM0123
9
10
1
not estimated
1.07
|TBM0123
25
29
4
not estimated
2.29
|including 1m @ 7.10g/t Au from 25m
|TBM0123
37
40
3
not estimated
1.00
|TBM0123
74
91
17
not estimated
1.59
|including 1m @ 15.7g/t Au from 81m
|TBM0124
4
6
2
not estimated
1.65
|including 1m @ 2.63g/t Au from 4m
|TBM0124
11
16
5
not estimated
4.01
|including 1m @ 16.9g/t Au from 14m
|TBM0124
54
63
9
not estimated
1.56
|including 3m @ 3.03g/t Au from 59m (& including 1m @ 4.96g/t Au from 60m)
|TBM0124
67
74
7
not estimated
3.72
|including 2m @ 8.85g/t Au from 67m
|TBM0124
78
85
7
not estimated
1.05
|including 1m @ 3.15g/t Au from 83m
1 Note - Not true widths (down hole intersections).
2 Note - Estimated true widths (approximate and based upon geological modelling)
3 Note - Primary intervals calculated by applying a 0.5g/t Au cut-off (minimum 1gram-metre accumulation) and allowing up to 2m internal dilution. Included intervals are selected to ensure balanced and representative reporting of mineralisation within primary intervals.
4 Note - estimated true widths across mineralised zones provided for some drill holes (where possible and relevant) to convey the total true width across the mineralised zone, inclusive of internal dilution. A quoted minimum width (greater than) indicates the total estimated true width cannot be determined due to a drill hole not spanning the entire mineralised zone.
Table 4: Drillhole Collar Details for Historical Drill Holes Mentioned in this Announcement
Hole ID
Easting
Northing
RL
DIP
TAZ
Total Depth (EOH)
Type*
Completion
Target
TBM0048
455092
6603257
143.8
-55
110
174
RC
21/7/2021
Perseverance
TBM0053
455116
6603251
142.5
-55
110
144
RC
23/7/2021
Perseverance
GP075D
454890
6602971
154.0
-58
086
183
DD
21/6/1997
Perseverance
TGC1103
454953
6602981
119.9
-60
090
45
RC
01/1/2018
Perseverance
TGC1311
454948
6602972
99.9
-60
090
60
RC
06/1/2018
Perseverance
TGC1313
454968
6602973
100.1
-60
090
30
RC
06/1/2018
Perseverance
TGC1314
454948
6602983
100.0
-60
090
50
RC
06/1/2018
Perseverance
TGC1316
454958
6602982
100.1
-60
090
37
RC
06/1/2018
Perseverance
*RC=Reverse Circulation, RM/DD=Rotary Mud precollar with Diamond Core tail.Table 5: Significant Intersections for Historical Drilling Mentioned in this Announcement2
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Metres1
|Au (g/t)
|Comments &/or including
|TBM0048
86
87
1
0.51
|TBM0048
89
90
1
0.51
|TBM0048
120
121
1
1.04
|TBM0053
0
1
1
1.13
|TBM0053
27
28
1
2.47
|TBM0113
34
42
8
2.94
|TBM0113
55
56
1
1.00
|GP075D
163
164
1
0.80
|TGC1103
42
43
1
1.34
|TGC1311
52
53
1
21.54
|TGC1313
18
19
1
5.73
|TGC1314
20
21
1
0.80
|TGC1316
35
36
1
1.11
1 Note - Not true widths.
2 Note - Calculated applying a 0.5g/t Au cut-off and allowing up to 2m internal dilution.
About Barton Gold
Barton Gold is an ASX, OTCQB and Frankfurt stock exchange listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable 1.3Moz Au JORC Mineral Resources endowment (40.6Mt @ 1.0 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.*
Tarcoola Gold Project
- Existing brownfield open pit mine within trucking distance of Barton's processing plant
- Under-explored asset with untapped scale potential
Tunkillia Gold Project
- 1.15Moz Au Mineral Resources (38Mt @ 0.94 g/t Au)*
- District-scale structures with advanced satellite targets
Infrastructure
- 650ktpa CIP process plant, mine village, and airstrip
- Tarcoola ~40 person lodging to support mine operations
- Tunkillia camp to support dedicated project team
Competent Persons Statement & Previously Reported Information
The information in this announcement that relates to the historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources as listed in the table below is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by the Competent Person whose name appears in the same row, who is an employee of or independent consultant to the Company and is a Member or Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) or a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO). Each person named in the table below has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to quality as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012.
Activity
Competent Person
Membership
Status
|Tarcoola Mineral Resource
|Dr Andrew Fowler (Consultant)
|AusIMM
|Member
|Tarcoola Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021)
|Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant)
|AIG
|Member
|Tarcoola Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021)
|Mr Marc Twining (Employee)
|AusIMM
|Member
|Tunkillia Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021)
|Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant)
|AIG
|Member
|Tunkillia Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021)
|Mr Marc Twining (Employee)
|AusIMM
|Member
|Tunkillia Mineral Resource
|Dr Andrew Fowler (Consultant)
|AusIMM
|Member
|Challenger Mineral Resource
|Mr Dale Sims (Consultant)
|AusIMM / AIG
|Fellow / Member
|Western Gawler Craton JV Mineral Resource
|Mr Richard Maddocks (Consultant)
|AusIMM
|Fellow
The information relating to historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources in this announcement is extracted from the Company's Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 or as otherwise noted in this announcement, available from the Company's website at www.bartongold.com.au or on the ASX website www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Exploration Results and Mineral Resource information included in previous announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the applicable Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the previous announcements.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This document may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "target" and "intend" and statements than an event or result "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to business, legal and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to property interests, the global economic climate, commodity prices, sovereign and legal risks, and environmental risks. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and opinions at the date the statements are made. Barton undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such dates or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein. Any estimates or projections as to events that may occur in the future (including projections of revenue, expense, net income and performance) are based upon the best judgment of Barton from information available as of the date of this document. There is no guarantee that any of these estimates or projections will be achieved. Actual results will vary from the projections and such variations may be material. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. Any reliance placed by the reader on this document, or on any forward-looking statement contained in or referred to in this document will be solely at the readers own risk, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.* Refer to Barton Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 and ASX announcement 4 March 2024. Total Barton attributable JORC Mineral Resources include 824koz Au (26.8Mt @ 0.96 g/t Au) in Indicated and 750koz Au (25.4Mt @ 0.92 g/t Au) in Inferred categories.
SOURCE: Barton Gold Holdings Limited
View the original press release on accesswire.com